ZPTC, MPTC nomination process begins

Vijayawada: The nomination process for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections began peacefully across NTR district on Wednesday following the issuance of the notification by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements at designated mandal offices to facilitate candidates in filing their nominations. Four nominations were received for ZPTC seats from three candidates. V Satyaveni filed two sets of nominations for A Konduru ZPTC seat on behalf of YSRCP, while R Nagaraja Kumari filed a nomination for the same seat. P Nirmala filed a nomination for YSRCP from Tiruvuru.

A total of 73 nominations were filed for 280 MPTC segments across16 mandals. YSRCP accounted for 38 nominations, followed by TDP with 28 and BJP with three. CPM, Jana Sena, Congress and an independent candidate filed one nomination each.

Vijayawada Rural mandal recorded the highest number of nominations at 21, followed by Vissannapeta with 14 and Vatsavai with 13. Veerullapadu received seven nominations, A Konduru six and Gampalagudem five. Nandigama and Reddigudem received two nominations each, while Jaggaiahpet, Kanchikacherla and Tiruvuru recorded one nomination each. No nominations were filed in Penuganchiprolu, Chandarlapadu, Mylavaram, G Konduru and Ibrahimpatnam on the first day.

The last date for filing nominations is October 23, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 27. Polling will be held on November 3 and counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for November 5.

Meanwhile, police barricades and traffic restrictions near Vijayawada Rural Mandal Parishad office at Challapalli Bungalow caused inconvenience to commuters. Governorpet police regulated vehicular movement around the office as part of security arrangements for the nomination process.

The restrictions disrupted traffic from Gandhinagar to Challapalli Bungalow and onwards towards Lenin Centre, leaving motorists and locals facing difficulties.