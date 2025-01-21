Dia Mirza shares a glimpse of her ‘best time’ with her ‘boy’

Actress Dia Mirza took time off to spend some moments with her “boy” Avyaan Azaad Rekhi to watch migrated flamingos.

Dia took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture featuring a flamboyance of flamingos flocking in Airoli, Mumbai.

“Always takes my breath away... #WildlifeIn Mumbai WildCity Urban Wild,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress then shared a picture of herself holding onto her son while sitting on a boat. She captioned it: “Best times with my boy.”

She then shared another picture of the flamingos.

“People make pollution... Nature makes magic,” she added.

It was in February 2021, when Dia got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Bandra, Mumbai. She then announced that she had a premature birth to a baby boy in July 2021. The couple named their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. The actress had also shared that her son was in NICU for 2 months.

Dia had won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut in 2001 with the Hindi film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’. The romantic drama written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starred R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan.

She has then appeared in movies like ‘Deewaanapan’, ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’, ‘Dum’, ‘Tumsa Nahin Dekha’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Dus’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’, ‘Krazzy 4’, ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Thappad’.

Dia last appeared in road adventure drama film ‘Dhak Dhak’ written and directed by Tarun Dudeja. It starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The film told the story of four women, who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery.

On the series front, she was seen in ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ in the pipeline. The actress was first married to Sahil Sangha, however, the duo had separated in August 2019. She later got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 in Bandra, Mumbai. They have a baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Dia had announced that she had a premature birth and revealed that he was in NICU for almost two months. She also has a step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi from Vaibhav’s first marriage.