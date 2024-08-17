Essential monsoon yoga practices for pregnant women

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but it can also bring about various discomforts and body aches, especially during the monsoon season due to increased humidity and fluctuating temperatures. Yoga can be incredibly beneficial for pregnant women to alleviate these discomforts and promote overall well-being. Here are the top five Yoga practices that pregnant women should consider during the monsoon season to prevent body aches.

Sukshama Vyayama (Gentle Stretching and Warm-ups)

Sukhsama Vyayama includes movements like gentle neck stretches, shoulder rolls, and ankle rotations. These exercises help in improving flexibility, reducing stiffness, and promoting better circulation. Pregnant women often experience muscle tightness and joint stiffness, which can be aggravated during humid weather. Sukhsama Vyayama can alleviate these discomforts.

Following can be practiced:

• Neck Rotation (Clockwise & Anti-clockwise) – 3 rounds each

• Shoulder Movements (3 rounds each)

- Shoulder Stretch

- Shoulder Rotation (Forward & Backward)

• Knee Movement (3 rounds)

• Ankle Movement

- Ankle Rotation (Clockwise & Anti-clockwise) – 3 rounds each

Yashtikasana

This posture stretches the entire body, promoting flexibility and relieving tension. It improves circulation, which is beneficial during pregnancy to reduce swelling and discomfort in the limbs.

Steps:

• Lie down on your back with legs straight and arms alongside the body.

• Inhale deeply.

• As you exhale, raise your arms above your head and stretch them alongside your ears, extending through your fingertips.

• Stretch your toes away from your body, lengthening your legs.

• Hold the pose for a few breaths, maintaining gentle abdominal engagement.

• Release slowly with an exhale.

Supta Vakrasana

Supta Vakrasana stretches the spine, shoulders, and hips. It relieves lower back tension and improves spinal mobility, which is beneficial during pregnancy to alleviate backaches.

Steps:

• Lie down on your back with arms stretched out to the sides at shoulder height.

• Bring your knees towards your chest by bending them.

• Exhale and drop both your knees to one side, twisting your torso in the opposite direction.

• Keep both shoulders grounded and gaze towards your opposite arm.

• Hold the twist while breathing deeply, then switch sides and repeat.

Setu Bandhasana

This posture strengthens the back muscles and relieves tension in the lower back. It also opens the chest and shoulders, improving circulation and mobility.

Steps:

• Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart, arms alongside your body.

• Push your feet down into the floor as you raise your hips toward the ceiling.

• Clasp your hands underneath your pelvis or keep them flat on the ground for support.

• Hold for a few breaths, then slowly release back down.

Konasana 2:

This posture strengthens the legs, stretches the groin and hamstrings, and improves flexibility in the hips. It also enhances balance and stability, which are beneficial during pregnancy.

Steps:

• Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and left foot slightly inwards.

• Bend your right knee, ensuring it stays aligned with your ankle.

• Place your right hand on the floor outside your right foot, or on a block for support.

• Extend your left arm overhead, aligning it with your torso.

• Hold the pose, lengthening both sides of your body.

• Repeat on the other side.

*Kindly Note: Pregnant women should practice these postures under the guidance of a certified prenatal Yoga Teacher.

Lifestyle Tips During Monsoon:

• Stay well-hydrated by drinking ample water to balance increased sweating.

• A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains provides essential nutrients for fetal development.

• Wear supportive footwear to prevent slips.

• Use mosquito repellents to avoid diseases.

• Maintain personal hygiene to prevent infections.

• Prioritize rest to combat monsoon-induced fatigue.