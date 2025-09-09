Foot care tips for monsoon

Walking in the rain and jumping in the waterlogged streets is always fun, not to mention the probability of foot problems in the monsoon. Caring for your feet during monsoons can prove to be quite tricky as they’re exposed to dirt and germs due to prolonged and constant exposure to muck and rainwater during a downpour.

Walking through dirty water is unavoidable, exposing feet to germs and infections. Our feet bear the brunt of it and are exposed to all sorts of dirt and pollutants floating in the water. The humid, wet, and sticky climate translates into wet shoes, sweaty feet, cracked toes, fungal infections, itching, athlete’s foot, and many other allergies. Wearing tight, closed-toe shoes, keeping your feet wet for a long time, and getting minor skin or nail injuries on your foot are common causes of fungal infections. A little extra care given to your feet during the monsoon and rainy seasons can help prevent shoe bites and serious foot conditions.

The main problem during the monsoons is high humidity and sweat. The feet are among the areas where germs accumulate and odour forms. The waste matter secreted with sweat has to be removed by daily washing to eliminate odour and feel fresh and clean. Pay special attention to your feet while bathing. After washing them well, dry them thoroughly and apply talcum powder.

Selecting appropriate footwear is crucial to maintaining foot health during the monsoon. Avoid wearing heels in the monsoons as roads get wet and slippery. If unavoidable, wear footwear that is resistant and with as little heel as possible. Switch your heels for simple footwear such as flip-flops, slippers, rubber boots, sandals, etc., as they allow maximum ventilation and help perspiration evaporate. But open footwear also attracts dirt, and therefore, foot hygiene becomes all the more important. Don’t forget to wear gumboots if you live in a region prone to heavy rainfall and floods. If you wear closed shoes, talcum powder can be sprinkled inside the shoes.

Avoid Sharing Footwear: Sharing shoes or socks can spread fungal infections, so always wear your own.

After a hot day, soak your feet in cold water to which some salt has been added.

A foot problem called “Athlete’s Foot” develops more easily during hot and humid weather because it thrives on soggy skin. If neglected, it can become a stubborn problem, with an itchy condition. Athlete’s foot starts as a fungal infection. So, if there is dry scaling on the feet, especially between the toes, with some itching, consult a dermatologist without delay. Anti-fungal preparations are effective in dealing with the problem in the initial stages. However, excessive moisture caused by excessive sweating, tight shoes, and humid weather can lead to bacterial activity, and this worsens the condition. If socks are a must, wear cotton ones. In fact, during the hot and humid season, the feet should be exposed to the air as much as possible. Do not neglect any type of warts, wounds, or minor infections on your feet. Clean your wounds with an antiseptic liquid.

Have a salon pedicure once a week. It keeps the feet in good condition and is also most relaxing!

Here are some home remedies for monsoon foot care:

Foot Soak:In one-fourth bucket of warm water, add half a cup of coarse salt and 10 drops of lemon or orange essential oil (if you cannot get essential oil, use half a cup of lemon or orange juice). If your feet tend to sweat a lot, use a few drops of tea tree oil, as it has germicidal properties. It helps to deal with bad odour. Soak the feet for 10 to 15 minutes.

Foot Lotion:Mix 3 tablespoons of rose water, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, and one teaspoon pure glycerin. Apply to the feet and leave on for half an hour.

Foot Care:Sprinkle antifungal powder on your feet and inside your shoes to keep moisture and fungi at bay. Change socks regularly, especially if they become wet. Cotton or moisture-wicking socks are ideal.

Soak your feet in hot water for about 10 minutes. Add lemon drops inside to soak them, as it helps reduce bad smells and prevents sweating on the feet. Lemon kills the awful smell and avoids overabundance perspiration on the feet. You can use it twice a week for better results.

In one-fourth bucket of cold water, put 2 tablespoons of honey, one tablespoon of herbal shampoo, and one tablespoon of almond oil. Soak feet in it for 20 minutes.

Soaking your feet in warm water mixed with Epsom salt can help relax tired feet and soften rough skin. Additionally, applying a mixture of honey and lemon juice on your hands can help lighten dark spots and keep them moisturised.

Cooling Foot Bath:Add rose water, lemon juice, and a splash of eau de cologne in cold water and soak feet in it. This cools, cleans, and removes odour.

Toenails:Overgrown nails are an invitation to dirt and grime thataccumulate under them and create a breeding ground for fungal infections. Toenails should be trimmed straight across and the edges filed with an emery board. Cutting nails too short should be avoided, as this can lead to ingrown toenails and infections. Keeping your toenails groomed by cutting them to an optimal length ensures that unnecessary dirt doesn’t accumulate, which may prompt fungal diseases. Additionally,moisture causes toenails to become brittle, so a regular trim keeps them in check. It will also prevent residue and soil from gathering under your nails.

Cooling Massage Oil:Take 100 ml olive oil and add 2 drops eucalyptus oil, 2 drops rosemary oil, and 3 drops khus or rose oil. Mix and keep in an airtight glass jar. Use a little of this for a foot massage. It cools and protects the skin and keeps it healthy.

Make a mix of three tablespoons of rose water with two tablespoons of lemon juice and one teaspoon of pure glycerin. Apply this daily after washing and drying the feet.

Excessive sweating can also cause your feet to become wet, so preferably use talcum powder before you put on your footwear. If there is a pungent smell in your feet, you could be having a fungal infection, and it is time to visit a doctor.

Before putting on socks and shoes, ensure they are completely dry.

Turmeric:A paste of turmeric, which is well known for its antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties, can be applied around the toes to get rid of fungal infections too.