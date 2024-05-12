Happy Mother’s Day: Treat your mom with delicious mango recipes

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a touch of mango magic! Don the chef’s hat and get ready to treat your mother with easy-to-make mango-infused recipes in the Godrej Microwave Oven. Indulge in the moist decadence of Mango Cake or savour the creamy goodness of Mango Kheer. Let the flavour of mangoes elevate your kitchen and create unforgettable culinary moments on this special day.

MANGO CAKE





Ingredients:



l 1/2 cup Melted Butter

l 1/2 cup Powder Sugar

l 2 Eggs (Optional)

l 1 cup Mango Pulp

l 1½ cup Sieved Maida

l ½ tsp Baking Powder

l ½ tsp Baking Soda

l ½ cup Milk

Method of Preparation:

Step 1: Take a mixing bowl, add butter, powdered sugar, mango pulp, eggs (optional), and whisk all these ingredients well. Now add milk, and again mix it well. Then add the sieved flour mixture to it and mix gently till it becomes a creamy smooth batter without any lumps.

Step 2: Now transfer the batter to the lightly greased cake tin. And tap it twice to remove air bubbles if any. Place the cake tin on the low grill rack outside the microwave oven.

Step 3: Preheat oven at 180 °C for 4 minutes in the microwave convection mode.

Step 4: Now keep the cake tin placed on low grill rack inside the pre-heated microwave oven and let it bake for another 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean. If it is still sticky, then bake for 3-5 minutes more.

Step 4: Let the cake cool down in the cake tin for 5-10 mins. Your soft and delicious mango cake is ready!

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 30 Minutes

MANGO KHEER





Ingredients



l 1 cup Seviya (Roasted)

l 4 cups Milk

l ½ cup Sugar

l 1 cup Mango Puree

l 1 cup Condensed Milk

l 1½ tbsp Raisins

l 1½ tbsp Cashew Nut Pieces (Roasted)

l 1½ tbsp Almonds (Roasted)

l A Pinch of Powdered Elaichi (Cardamom)

Method of Preparation:

Step 1: Take a microwave oven-safe bowl, add roasted seviya, milk, sugar and mix it well.

Step 2: Place the bowl on the turntable in the microwave oven. Select Micro mode on high power (P-100), set time for 6 minutes and press start to boil the milk and seviya.

Step 3: When the oven beeps, remove the bowl and add to it the mango puree, condensed milk, raisins, cashew, almonds, cardamom powder and mix it well.

Step 4: Cook again for 4 minutes. Once done you can serve it hot.

Preparation Time: 8 Minutes

Cooking Time: 10 Minutes.