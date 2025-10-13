Ishita Dutta opens up about postpartum hair loss, shares personal struggle

Actress Ishita Dutta recently spoke candidly about her battle with post-postpartum hair loss in a heartfelt Instagram video. The ‘Drishyam’ star shared her experience while sitting in her car, highlighting the unexpected challenges that come with pregnancy and childbirth.

“I don’t understand why there are so many things linked to pregnancy and delivery. It can be such a beautiful journey if these extra issues weren’t there—the hormonal shifts, post-partum depression, hair loss… all the things a woman goes through,” Ishita said.

She displayed a hairbrush clogged with strands, revealing the alarming amount of hair she lost while combing. Overwhelmed, she admitted she stopped midway after seeing the extent of hair fall. Ishita explained that her doctor attributed the loss to postpartum factors along with some other causes she plans to discuss later.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “This has been the worst hair fall I have ever experienced… Mainly postpartum… I don’t know how long this will last, but I know it’s a phase and it’ll pass. To all fellow moms going through this, I know exactly what you are experiencing, and I’m sending you all my love.” Ishita and husband Vatsal Sheth welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in July 2023 and were blessed with a baby girl in June 2025, embracing parenthood for the second time. Her post resonates with many new mothers navigating similar postpartum challenges.



