Jacqueliene Fernandez aspires to play fashion icon ‘Coco Chanel’ on screen

Jacqueliene Fernandez says fashion to her means being creative and being unique. The Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood actress also expressed her desire to play French fashion designer Coco Chanel on screen someday.

Talking about what fashion means to Jacqueliene, she told IANS: “I think fashion means, you know, being creative and being unique . It’s a gateway to that, you know to align your person to the one and only So you’re one and only personality, which you have. And, yeah.”

The actress, who turned muse for designer Kanika Goyal at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Chandigarh, added that fashion is a celebration of “who you are every day. So it’s a beautiful thing.”

Asked if she had to play a fashion icon on screen, pat came the reply from the actress, who was last seen on screen in “Fateh” alongside Sonu Sood,: “Coco Chanel.”

The actress, who made her debut in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy drama “Aladin”, says she has her moods when it comes to choosing between dressing up or being casual.

“I have moods. It’s like. So most of the time I would say 90 percent of the time I’m really casual and I know a lot of my stylists still tell me like ‘Jackie, my gosh, like your wardrobe is disappointing’. Because you know, you get styled all the time. So you’re pretty okay with, you know, your wardrobe being pretty like basic.’”

However, there are days when she feels like dolling up.

“But, there are those off days where I’m just like, you know what? I need to get ready, need to go out, need to put on a really nice, hot dress and, and have fun. And, or even when it comes to, like, the red carpet or, like, you know, especially the stage, I love getting ready for the stage. But yeah, those are my moments,” she added.

“I think, but I would say 90 percent of the time I’m really casual.”

Over the years, the actress’ fashion has evolved.

“I think I used to experiment a lot with my own personal style, my own personal fashion, before. And I think now I’ve kind of felt comfortable being in, you know, a style that I can, and I’m very comfortable with that. It’s very, very basic. It’s very, very comfortable. It’s very me.”

“And, I think that’s who I am. So I’m, I’m very okay with that. But before it was about experimenting way more. Now it’s, I truly understand what my sense of style is,” said the actress.