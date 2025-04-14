Mouni Roy breaks silence on trolls; says ‘Let everyone do their job’

Actress Mouni Roy, who has often been at the receiving end of online trolling, has finally addressed the criticism in her signature no-nonsense style. Known for her roles in Naagin and Brahmastra, Mouni recently responded to ongoing social media scrutiny, especially regarding her appearance.

Speaking about the trolling, the actress said, “Let everyone do their job... I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that, so be it.” Her sharp comeback comes after she was heavily criticized for her latest Instagram reel, where users speculated about alleged plastic surgeries. A section of netizens pointed out noticeable changes in her face, suggesting another round of lip enhancement or even forehead Botox, after spotting an odd dent on her head.

In the reel, Mouni appeared in a strapless black gown flaunting fresh bangs, with the audio “Hit The Bucket” playing in the background. While the video garnered plenty of attention, much of it was centered around her altered looks rather than the style statement she intended to make.

However, Mouni is clearly unfazed. On the work front, she’s prepping for her next big release The Bhootnii, where she plays a ghost named ‘Mohabbat’. The horror action-comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan.

What’s more impressive is that Mouni has performed all her stunts herself. “I’m trained and used to working with harnesses thanks to my previous projects. Shooting for two seasons of Naagin and a fantasy film like Brahmastra gave me all the experience I needed,” she shared. “Stunts are like choreography, and as a dancer and a quick learner, I enjoyed every bit of it.”

Directed by Faraz Haider, The Bhootnii is set for release on April 18, 2025, promising a chilling yet hilarious cinematic experience.