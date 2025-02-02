Mrunal Thakur gets nostalgic about her alma mater

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘The Ghost Stories’ and others, is getting nostalgic. Recently the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video showing her school in Delhi.

She wrote on the video, “Nostalgic. That’s our school @manddarthakur. I miss playing football on this ground! Miss those days”.

Earlier, it was reported that Mrunal will be seen sharing the screen with Adivi Sesh in the upcoming movie ‘Dacoit’. The film is an action drama, and marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, reports ‘Variety’.

It follows the story of an angry convict plotting revenge against his former girlfriend who betrayed him.

The project, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, is being shot simultaneously in the Hindi and Telugu languages. The director collaborated with Adivi Sesh on the story and screenplay. Production is currently underway in Hyderabad, with plans for an extensive shooting schedule in Maharashtra.

As per ‘Variety’, breaking from tradition, Adivi Sesh chose to announce his leading lady on his birthday, rather than making it about himself.

Mrunal Thakur said, “The story of ‘Dacoit’ is true in its essence, a great mixture of rustic storytelling that is elevated with the stylized vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

The character I’m set to depict in the films will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven’t explored before as an actor.

This proposition mixed with the genre and script of ‘Dacoit’ is what will truly make it a treat to watch for the audiences. I can’t wait to deep dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil”.