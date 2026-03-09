‘Nari to Narayani’ convention highlights women’s empowerment

The two-day national convention titled “Nari to Narayani”, organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day, has been praised as a powerful initiative to promote women’s empowerment and leadership across India. The event, held at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital, brought together thought leaders, professionals, and changemakers to celebrate women’s achievements while encouraging new ideas and collaborations for the nation’s future.

Among the speakers at the convention was Kalari martial arts expert S. Mahesh, a fifth-generation practitioner from the Agastyam Kalari Gurukul. Participating in a panel discussion, Mahesh emphasised the importance of martial arts training as a means of empowering women and reviving the warrior spirit in society.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mahesh said that true strength, or “Shakti,” comes from a warrior mindset. According to him, the spirit of warriorship—defined by courage, responsibility, and the willingness to protect and serve society—has gradually faded in modern times. He stressed the need to revive this spirit among both men and women, particularly young girls.

Mahesh also highlighted the progress of his organisation’s initiatives aimed at empowering women through martial arts training. Through the “Shakti” initiative, more than 15,000 girls across the country have already been trained in Kalari techniques. He also announced a new movement called “Bharati Shakti,” which aims to further expand training programs and encourage young women to develop confidence, discipline, and self-defense skills. The convention also served as a platform to highlight several key government initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Mission Shakti, Sakhi Centres, and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Overall, the gathering provided an important forum for dialogue, encouraging collaborative efforts to advance women’s self-reliance and holistic development. By connecting influential voices and promoting innovative ideas, the convention aims to support India’s broader vision of achieving inclusive growth and national progress by 2047.