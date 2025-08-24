Pamela Satpathy brings innovative ideas in her own style as a collector

Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpathy is driving transformative change with her innovative initiatives across education, women’s health, and student empowerment. From launching TED Talks in rural schools to creating programs like ‘Shukravaram Sabha’ and ‘Vidyavahini-Badi Bata,’ she is setting new benchmarks for public service. Her hands-on approach and commitment to inclusive development have made her a role model for citizens and officials alike

Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy, IAS 2015 Batch from Sunabeda, Odisha, has recently become a role model for the common man by undergoing endoscopic nasal surgery and septoplasty at the Government General Hospital. Women’s health is being given a significant boost through the initiative called ‘Shukravaram Sabha.’

“Leadership is not just about taking decisions, it is about showing the way by example,” says Satpathy, inspiring citizens with her own actions.

This program is conducted every Friday across the district in coordination with ICDS, Women’s Welfare, Medical Health, and Sakhi departments. In the meetings held so far, the Collector and concerned officials actively participate, offering suggestions and resolving issues.

For the first time in the state, a TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) Talks program has been launched through a public-private partnership with Paramitha Educational Institutions to empower students from rural government schools. More than 300 students were selected from all government schools in the district to compete at the mandal level. Out of the 40 who reached the district level, 20 students are being given special training.

“Every child has a story to tell; our job is to give them a platform to shine,” says Satpathy, celebrating the TED talks that have gone viral in the state and even reached the New York edition of TED.

So far, the TED talks of six students have gone viral in the state, and the New York edition published them through the TED Head Office. On June 25, four more students delivered their TED talks. Jangapalli Zilla Parishad School and Mulkanur Telangana Model School have obtained TED Talks licenses. This program has gained immense popularity in rural areas of the district, with 4,831 students enrolled in the 2024-25 academic year, and projections estimate enrollment could reach up to 8,000 students.

Vidyavahini-Badi Bata was organised during the summer vacations across 16 mandals of Karimnagar district. Through this initiative, the number of students increased by 7,642 (58.18%) in the current academic year. A special YouTube channel, ‘Vidyavahini Karimnagar,’ has been created to upload educational, motivational, and creative content. In support of the program, Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam donated his vehicle for use in the Badi Bata initiative.

Voice for Girls aims to develop social life skills in girls, while Consciousness Clubs create awareness about the ill effects of drugs and marijuana. Satpathy herself has written and presented a visual representation of 26 values from A to Z to children through fun and music in government schools. This rhyme was showcased at a leadership training program for senior officials from 10 states, held in Lucknow on May 6, 2025.

Through a program called Snehita, the Collector is raising awareness about Good and Bad Touch, educating students about skills and empowerment, and providing guidance on cyber frauds. The 1098 helpline offers assistance during times of distress.

Through Bricks Books, 500 migrant students were admitted to nearby schools. Brick kiln owners were designated as guardians, and the students were provided with two pairs of track suits, blazers, and transportation facilities. To support backward students in thedistrict, a total of 22,033 pairs of shoes and 66,099 pairs of socks (three pairs per student) are being distributed to brighten their lives.

“Education is the bridge between dreams and reality. Every child deserves that bridge,” says Satpathy.

Over the last four to five years, students who did not pass the SSC exams were given individual guidance. Out of 483 students, 432 appeared for the advanced exams in June 2024, and 418 passed.

A total of 350 students from 175 schools in the district were nominated to participate in the Math and Science Olympiad at Mandal and District levels on a residential basis. This program was organised in collaboration with Alphores School under a public-private partnership. Forty toppers received special coaching during the summer vacations and excelled in model exams.

Science teachers are being trained by the Royal Society of the United Kingdom. Under a public-private partnership, an MoU was signed, and training was provided to physical and biological science teachers from November 5 to 8, 2024.

Free summer camps were organised in collaboration with Alphores, St. George, Paramita, Vivekananda, and Sadhana private schools in 27 departments. Approximately 1,500 students learned swimming, computer skills, anchoring, and English language skills.

With Vitamin Gardens (School Life Skills Challenge), vegetables grown are being used in midday meals across all primary, high, Kasturba, and model schools. These gardens also serve as platforms for math and science experiments connected to nature.

Thirty inspirational visual films are selected and screened every first and third Saturday. After watching the films, students write reviews to improve language development, expression, and writing skills.

Interested students were trained in acting skills for 14 Sundays starting November 10, 2024, culminating in a theater festival at Karimnagar Kala Bharat.

To develop reading skills, lessons are read aloud every Wednesday. Students read aloud to parents and elders at home for correction and practice. Migrant students develop writing skills by writing one page daily, with teachers observing and providing feedback.

Awareness is also being created about animal safety, vaccinations, rabies, road safety, traffic signs, and markings due to the Collector’s initiatives.

Through the Career Guidance Chart, students completing high school, Kasturba, and model schools are guided on post-10th standard education and career paths.

“Progress is measured not by infrastructure alone, but by the empowered minds and lives we shape,” Satpathy adds, summarising her vision for Karimnagar.