Say good bye to dark under-arms naturally

Many people experience embarrassment and frustration due to dark underarms, especially during the summer months when sleeveless attire is common. The underarm area, though rarely problematic in terms of discomfort, can pose aesthetic challenges. Darkening of the skin in this region can force individuals to avoid wearing their favorite sleeveless tops or participating in activities like swimming. This issue is exacerbated by the sensitivity of underarm skin, which is prone to various problems including rashes, pigmentation, infections, ingrown hair, and even pimples, often aggravated by the use of chemical-laden skin products and excessive deodorant use.

Several factors contribute to dark underarms. Reactions to antiperspirants, deodorants, or hair removal creams, containing alcohol or certain perfumes, can cause discoloration. Shaving, which removes hair at the surface rather than the root, may also lead to darker skin. Additionally, factors like perspiration, sun exposure, and hereditary predispositions can further darken the skin under the arms, presenting challenges in terms of clothing choices and grooming preferences.

The good news is that there are effective herbal remedies and home treatments that can lighten and brighten dark underarms over time. These remedies are not only natural but also promote overall skin health, offering a holistic approach to skincare.

Herbal Remedies and Home Treatments for Dark Underarms:

Waxing: Waxing is highly recommended for underarms as it removes hair from the roots, weakening hair follicles over time and discouraging hair growth. The lemon and sugar mixture often used in waxing can also lighten the skin, as lemon juice is known for its natural bleaching properties. Regular waxing sessions at a beauty parlour or using ready-to-use waxing strips can effectively reduce darkness under the arms.

Gram flour (besan) and yogurt paste: Mix gram flour with yogurt and a pinch of turmeric to form a paste. Apply this paste to the underarm area three times a week, leaving it on for half an hour before rinsing off with water. Yogurt contains lactic acid, which helps lighten skin, while turmeric acts as a mild natural bleach, aiding in reducing pigmentation and darkness.

Cucumber and lemon juice: Equal parts cucumber juice and lemon juice can be mixed and applied to the underarms three to four times a week. Leave the mixture on for 15 minutes before washing it off with plain water. Both cucumber and lemon are known for their skin-lightening properties, helping to gradually reduce dark pigmentation.

Rice flour scrub: Create a scrub using rice flour and yogurt. Apply the paste to the underarms, gently massaging it in circular motions for 15 minutes before rinsing off with water. Rice flour acts as an exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and pigmented layers, revealing lighter and smoother skin underneath.

Potato juice: Apply fresh potato juice to the underarms daily and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off with water. Potato juice contains enzymes and vitamin C that help lighten skin tone and reduce pigmentation effectively.

Baking soda paste: Mix baking soda with water to form a paste and apply it to the underarms daily. Leave the paste on for 5 minutes before rinsing off with water. Baking soda helps exfoliate the skin and remove dead cells, which can contribute to a lighter underarm complexion over time.

Sesame seed (til) oil and coconut oil massage: Massage a mixture of sesame seed oil and coconut oil into the underarms daily. Sesame seed oil provides SPF protection and aids in repairing sun-damaged skin, while coconut oil contains vitamin E, known for its skin-nourishing properties and ability to lighten skin tone.

Incorporating these natural remedies into your skincare routine can help lighten dark underarms and improve overall skin health. It’s important to choose remedies based on personal preference, skin sensitivity, and consistency in application to achieve desired results. By opting for these natural treatments, individuals can confidently wear sleeveless clothing and feel comfortable engaging in summer activities without the worry of darkened underarms.

