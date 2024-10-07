Live
Just In
Shilpa Shetty emphasises strength over sacrifice for women
Actress Shilpa Shetty recently expressed that women should be recognized for their strength and power rather than being solely associated with sacrifice.
Actress Shilpa Shetty recently expressed that women should be recognized for their strength and power rather than being solely associated with sacrifice. Shilpa made this statement while appearing as a guest on the singing reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa,” where mentors Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa guide contestants, and Vipul Roy and Salman Ali serve as hosts.
The Navaratri special Grand Premiere episode featured not only Shilpa but also actors Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri. During the episode, the top 12 contestants showcased their talent, aiming to impress the celebrity guests. One performance that particularly touched Shilpa was by contestant Riya Bhattacharya, who performed a special aarti for her mother to seek blessings before her performance.
Moved by this heartfelt gesture, Shilpa shared her thoughts, saying, “When we talk about women, it’s often in the context of sacrifice, but I believe we should associate a woman with courage and strength. Riya, I’m so proud of what you did for your mother today. It’s truly inspiring.”
Shilpa also revealed her own admiration for her mother. “Whatever I am today, wherever I have reached in life, it is because of my mother’s support.
I deeply understand this emotion. A mother is always the strongest pillar in your life, one that supports you unconditionally. I’m so happy to witness this beautiful bond here today.” The emotional moment was a reminder of the powerful role that mothers play in shaping the lives of their children.