Speeds up brain aging in women

A new study sheds light on a concerning link between high glucose levels, inflammation, and accelerated brain aging in women, raising important questions about our long-term cognitive health. According to groundbreaking research from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the condition of our blood vessels and inflammation can directly influence how quickly our brains age, which could increase the risk of dementia, particularly in later years.

The study, which analyzed brain scans from 739 healthy individuals aged 70 and above, used artificial intelligence (AI) to estimate their biological brain age. Researchers found that individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes, stroke, and cerebral small vessel disease—conditions more commonly seen in older women—had brains that appeared older than their actual age. Inflammation, a known risk factor for a variety of health issues, also contributed to this accelerated aging process. For women, who are often more susceptible to these conditions, this revelation is especially concerning.

The most striking takeaway for women is that brain aging is not just a matter of genetics but also lifestyle. While high glucose levels and inflammation speed up the brain’s aging process, the study also showed that maintaining a healthy lifestyle—regular exercise and balanced nutrition—could help slow down the aging of the brain.

The study reinforces the idea that healthy choices matter more than ever when it comes to preserving cognitive health.

Using MRI scans and blood tests, the study estimated participants’ biological brain age by measuring their cognitive abilities, glucose levels, lipids, and inflammation markers. The results showed that, on average, participants’ brains were “older” than their chronological age by one year, with health factors like high glucose being linked to even older brain images.

For women, this study highlights the importance of managing glucose levels and staying active to protect our cognitive function. Lead researcher Anna Marseglia stressed the importance of maintaining healthy blood vessels, stating, “Keeping blood glucose levels stable is key to protecting the brain from premature aging.”

With the rising concerns over dementia and Alzheimer’s, this research adds another layer of urgency to maintaining not just our physical health but our brain health as well. Moving forward, scientists plan to explore how brain aging may differ between men and women, potentially offering more tailored strategies for cognitive health.

For now, the message is clear: taking proactive steps now to manage glucose levels, reduce inflammation, and live a healthy lifestyle can make a significant difference in how our brains age.