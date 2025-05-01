Summer parenting survival kit for moms

But with school out and routines disrupted, it can quickly become overwhelming for moms.

Balancing entertainment, structure, and self-care becomes more important than ever.

This survival kit is packed with simple, practical tips to help you thrive all summer long

Summer is that golden time of year when the school bags are tucked away, the sun is shining, and kids are everywhere, all the time. While the season holds promise for family trips, outdoor fun, and ice cream. It can also bring a special kind of chaos that only a mom truly understands. We spoke to Dr. Brunda M S, Sr. Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, and she guide parents with practical advice on prioritising their mental well-being during the summer months. She emphasises the importance of mental well-being and practical routines for a stress-free season.

1. Create a Flexible Routine

During summer season children benefit from having a certain level of routine, and adults do as well. It is important to establish consistent wake-up times, regular meal schedules, designated playtime, screen time, and periods for winding down.

2. Set Up a Boredom Buster Station

The chant of ‘I’m bored’ is unavoidable. Counter it effectively by establishing a designated area equipped with:

• Art materials (such as crayons, scissors, paper, and glue)

• Puzzle books

• Recycled cardboard for constructing forts

• Legos or building blocks

3. Smart Screen Time Strategy

Screens should not be viewed as enemies; rather, they are merely instruments. Establish limits by designating specific periods for screen usage, ensuring a mix of entertainment and educational material, and prohibiting devices in bedrooms during nighttime. Furthermore, consider watching enjoyable and lighthearted content together occasionally, as it fosters connection, and laughter can often serve as the most effective coping mechanism.

4. Keep the Snack Game Strong

There will be the increased appetite in children during the summer months however, it is advisable to prepare a snack drawer or tray filled with convenient, parent-approved choices such as fruits, cookies, yogurt, nuts, or homemade popsicles. Additionally, encourage children to assist in the preparation process, as this not only reduce your responsibilities but also fosters their sense of independence.

5. Plan Mini-Adventures

A lavish vacation is not a necessity for a memorable summer. Engaging in activities such as nature walks, visiting the library, enjoying picnics in the backyard, or conducting homemade science experiments can create enchanting memories. Designate one or two days each week for activities, even if it is merely going out for ice cream. These simple excursions can alleviate the routine and provide everyone with something to anticipate.

6. Protect Your Sanity

It is crucial to allocate time for oneself. Whether it is merely 15 minutes with a cup of coffee before the household work or a solitary walk while your partner manages the bedtime routine, do not bear feelings of guilt taking mental breaks is vital and should not be viewed as a luxury.