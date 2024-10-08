Top Women-Led Startups in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is not just famous for its rich history and vibrant culture but also for its fast-booming entrepreneurial ecosystem. Once known just for its monuments and biryani, Hyderabad has now transformed into a giant IT hub. Over the past decade, the city has seen a surge in startups and businesses especially led by women, breaking stereotypes and redefining success.

The women entrepreneurs from Hyderabad are not just leading successful ventures but are also paving the way for future generations of female leaders.

Here’s a look at the top women empowered businesses innovators in Hyderabad:

1.Deepthi Ravula – WE Hub

Deepthi Ravula serves as the CEO of WE Hub, India’s first state-led incubator exclusively for women entrepreneurs, established by the Government of Telangana. Deepthi's leadership has transformed WE Hub into a pivotal platform that empowers women by providing mentorship, funding opportunities, and networking, enabling them to launch and scale their businesses.



Under her pragmatic leadership, the business has scaled to enable women entrepreneurs spanning diverse backgrounds to break barriers and succeed in male-dominated industries.

2.Anu Acharya – Mapmygenome

Anu Archarya is the founder of Mapmygenome, a genomics pioneer that offers DNA testing services, offering insights into an individual’s genetic predisposition to various health conditions. Through their flagship product, "Genomepatri," the company helps people understand their genetic makeup and make informed lifestyle and healthcare choices.



Anu Acharya’s leadership and direction has elevated Hyderabad’s position on the global map for genomics, making her a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs.

3.Sindura Borra – Cleanse High

Sindura Borra, a wellness enthusiast, founded Cleanse High, a cold-pressed juice brand that emphasizes healthy living and wellness in early 2014. Since then, she has become a prominent figure in India’s health food industry.



Cleanse High has quickly gained popularity among health-conscious individuals, celebrities, and fitness enthusiasts. Its precise focus on quality, innovation, and consumer trust helped the brand expand its presence beyond Hyderabad.

4.Vaishali Neotia – Merxius

Vaishali Neotia, a dynamic entrepreneur from Hyderabad is the co-founder and CEO of Merxius, a deep technology company with major focus on Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality technology-oriented solutions.



Under her leadership, the company has collaborated with prestigious organizations, including the Indian military, offering cutting-edge AR and VR solutions. Her stewardship not only drives the company’s growth but also positions Merxius at the forefront of technological advancement,

These are just a few of the many women-led startups in Hyderabad. From technology and healthcare to fitness, these women leaders have proven that with game-changing vision, determination, and resilience, anything is possible. As we look toward a future brimming with possibilities and innovations, women-led startups are poised to emerge and thrive, entrepreneurial journey, showcasing that for female entrepreneurs, the sky's the limit.