Understanding the brain-glucose connection

Some changes with age are expected—like stiffer joints or needing a little extra time to remember things. But when memory loss becomes persistent or begins interfering with everyday life, it could be a sign of something more serious. Alzheimer’s Disease, a progressive neurological disorder, affects more than 50 million people globally—and nearly 4 million in India alone.

When it comes to protecting brain health in people with diabetes, one critical factor is often underestimated: glucose stability. Emerging research now shows a clear link between insulin resistance and cognitive decline. In fact, some scientists refer to Alzheimer’s as “Type 3 diabetes” due to the role insulin dysfunction plays in the brain. For people managing diabetes—especially older adults—this connection raises an urgent question: how can we better manage blood sugar to protect cognitive function?

Dr Gurazada Kalyan Chakravarthy, Senior Endocrinologist, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad, “We now understand that blood sugar variability, particularly in older adults, can negatively impact brain health. Continuous glucose monitoring allows us to track and manage those fluctuations more precisely. These insights give us a chance for early intervention that may help slow the cognitive effects of insulin resistance in the brain. Importantly, CGMs also allow you to set optional alarms that alert you when glucose levels are too low or too high, enabling faster, safer action.”

Beyond personal insights, CGM technology has transformed diabetes care by enabling real time data sharing with caregivers and healthcare providers. This creates a continuous support loop, especially beneficial for older adults, or those experiencing early signs of cognitive decline, who may face challenges with consistent self – monitoring.

Dr. Vivek Iyer, head medical affairs for Abbott’s diabetes care business in South Asia said, “Smart technology like CGMs, is transforming diabetes care - enabling more than just self-monitoring. It builds vital connections between patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Even when someone is managing diabetes remotely or facing memory challenges, their support network can stay informed and act quickly. This real-time connectivity can be the difference between stable glucose and a crisis, ultimately supporting better brain health.”

In the context of Alzheimer’s risk and cognitive aging, CGM devices go beyond glucose tracking—they are lifelines for proactive care, empowering families and care teams with real time data to act early and make the difference.

1. Insulin resistance in the brain could be a key factor in Alzheimer’s: Research now highlights a strong link between cognitive decline and diabetes. People with Type 2 diabetes face a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s, and those with Type 1 diabetes are more susceptible to age related cognitive decline. Research points to insulin resistance in the brain, which hampers the brain’s ability to use glucose effectively—a possible early trigger for Alzheimer’s.

2. Blood sugar spikes may contribute to harmful brain proteins: High blood sugar levels have been associated with increased beta-amyloid protein buildup—a hallmark of Alzheimer’s Disease. These proteins disrupt communication between brain cells and accelerate cognitive decline. This connection is why some experts now call Alzheimer’s “Type 3 Diabetes.”

3. Technology like CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) helps prevent more than diabetes complications: CGM devices like Freestyle Libre 2+ track glucose levels in real time, giving people insight into how their diet, activity, sleep, and stress affect their blood sugar. For individuals with diabetes, this isn’t about managing complications—it could also help reduce the risk of long-term cognitive issues.

4. A brain-healthy diet helps stabilize glucose and reduce dementia risk: Diets like MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) combine leafy greens, berries, legumes, and healthy fats. These foods not only support cardiovascular and metabolic health—they may also slow cognitive aging. Gut-friendly foods like fermented soy and fibre-rich vegetables also support brain function via the gut-brain axis.

5. Early lifestyle changes and real-time data offer new hope: While Alzheimer’s has no cure yet, early prevention and proactive care make a real difference. Monitoring glucose patterns through CGM, paired with dietary changes and physical activity, can help individuals and families take control—potentially reducing the burden of both Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

As the connection between diabetes and cognitive decline becomes increasingly evident, it’s clear that managing blood glucose is about far more than just preventing diabetes complications—it’s about preserving brain function, independence, and quality of life.