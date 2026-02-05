Urmila Matondkar celebrates birthday with a message of gratitude and kindness

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar marked her birthday on a reflective and heartfelt note, sharing a message centred on gratitude, kindness, and spreading joy. Expressing her appreciation for the love she received from fans and well-wishers, the actress reminded everyone that life’s true purpose lies in bringing smiles to others.

Taking to Instagram, Urmila shared a striking black-and-white photograph of herself and penned an emotional note. She wrote that her heart was filled with immense gratitude and her universe with unconditional love, which she hoped to spread back among those who showered her with affection. Emphasising the importance of small yet meaningful moments, the actress added that life should be about countless tiny instances where one manages to bring even a fleeting smile to as many faces as possible. She credited the grace of God for blessing her with such precious memories and prayed for more opportunities to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

Her post struck a chord with fans and colleagues alike, prompting an outpouring of warm birthday wishes from the film fraternity. Renowned designer Manish Malhotra shared a nostalgic message, recalling his long-standing association with Urmila. Reflecting on their journey from Rangeela to the present, he highlighted over three decades of iconic collaborations, noting that Urmila was also his first showstopper and has always been stunning in his creations.

Actor Jackie Shroff also extended his wishes by sharing a video montage of Urmila, accompanied by the evergreen song “Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena” from their 1995 blockbuster Rangeela. He kept his message simple yet heartfelt, captioning the video with “Happiness Always.”

Urmila Matondkar’s journey in cinema spans several decades. She made her debut as a child artist in the 1977 film Karm and went on to establish herself as one of the most versatile performers of her generation. Over the years, she delivered memorable performances in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Judaai, Satya, Dillagi, Khoobsurat, Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, and Bas Ek Pal, among others. As she celebrates another year of life, Urmila continues to be admired not just for her body of work, but also for her grace, humility, and thoughtful outlook on life, making her birthday message resonate far beyond the film industry.