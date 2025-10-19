Where architecture meets emotion, crafting weddings that tell a story

Blending architectural precision with emotional storytelling, Dakshita Bhatla, Founder of DB and Spaces, is redefining luxury wedding design in India. Since launching her brand in 2022, she has curated some of the country’s most talked-about celebrations — from celebrity weddings in Corbett to royal affairs in Rajasthan. Her design philosophy is rooted in intention, culture, and emotion, crafting weddings that are meant to be felt, not just admired

Dakshita Bhatla, founder of DB and Spaces, is a wedding designer who blends architectural precision with emotional storytelling to create unforgettable weddings. Launched in 2022, DB and Spaces has quickly become one of the most sought-after names in India’s wedding design industry. From the much-talked-about Surbhi Jyoti wedding in Corbett to immersive ceremonies on the banks of the Ganges, to majestic mountain backdrops and opulent palaces in Rajasthan, Dakshita’s work is rooted in intention, culture, and a strong sense of place. Her design sensibility is fresh, culturally conscious, architecturally planned, and deeply personal — crafted to feel, not just impress. With a line-up of high-profile weddings this season, she is fast becoming a name to watch in India’s evolving wedding landscape.

In just a few years, Dakshita has emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in India’s luxury wedding design space. Her journey from architect to wedding designer is not one of chance, but of calling — a seamless blend of structure, strategy, and soul.

“Long before I planned and designed weddings, I spent a decade building a career that dabbled with design on its most versatile scale,” she says. At just eighteen, Dakshita studied Architecture, eventually finding her footing in corporate management — a phase that, as she describes, was as vivid and intentional as every chapter of her life. “Life has never unfolded in half measures for me. Every path I’ve taken has been driven by a quiet fire to create beauty with meaning.”

The turning point came, fittingly, with her own wedding. “When I was planning my own wedding, I spent every conscious second of my existence planning the week that would seal our lives, and to an unparalleled joy. I felt my senses come alive as I straddled through mood boards, picked fabrics, and curated menus.” What began as a bride’s eye for detail soon turned into a full-fledged pursuit. After her wedding, Dakshita found herself helping friends and family with their celebrations — until one day, someone asked her to plan their wedding. “I said yes, without a breath,” she smiles. That spontaneous “yes” became the foundation of DB and Spaces.

Three years later, Dakshita has built a brand that’s not only aesthetically compelling but deeply personal. “With a trusted team of designers and planners, I hope to design the biggest days of people’s lives,” she says.

Recognition, she believes, has come from a mix of client trust, creative integrity, and a distinct design voice. “The recognition we are receiving is rooted first in our ability to truly live up to the expectations of our clients,” she notes. “Awards like the four WeddingSutra Awards across nine categories boost our confidence and validate our creative direction. They motivate us to challenge ourselves further and bring even more innovative and personalised design concepts to life.”

For Dakshita, weddings are designed much like homes — with thought, care, and permanence. “Our approach is very much like how an architect designs someone’s home. It isn’t just about making it look beautiful for the moment—it’s about creating something so personal that it stays with them for years.”

When it comes to regional nuances, Dakshita finds that the essence of her work remains universal, even as cultural details shift. “Every client everywhere wants their story to be heard and their personalities reflected. What changes are the cultural textures around them. In South India, for example, there’s a natural richness with florals, and couples often want that abundance to shine through in their weddings.” Yet, she emphasises that it’s not about changing for geography’s sake. “It’s about enhancing the beauty of what already exists and personalising it in a way that feels timeless and true to them.”

Her work, now followed by celebrities and content creators alike, comes with its own unique challenges. “With every high-profile wedding comes an added layer of social pressure. There’s always the awareness that whatever we design will be seen, discussed, and critiqued by a massive audience online.” But Dakshita remains grounded in purpose. “At the heart of it, famous couples are no different from any other couple—they want their day to feel personal and rooted in love. We focus on fulfilling those intimate expectations, and once we do that, the celebration naturally speaks for itself.”

To the many budding wedding planners who look up to her, Dakshita offers advice that reflects her characteristic blend of artistry and empathy. “Step into this industry with the wisdom of what it truly means—you’re not just planning an event, you’re shaping someone’s biggest day. It’s a responsibility that goes beyond décor and logistics. It’s about listening with empathy, designing with intention, and carrying the weight of those emotions with care.”

In an industry often dazzled by trends and scale, Dakshita’s philosophy stands out for its sincerity. “Trends may change, but the wisdom of honouring love and trust will always keep you grounded,” she concludes — a fitting mantra for someone who continues to design not just weddings, but experiences that echo long after the lights go out.