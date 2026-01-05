National Road Safety Month launched

Bhubaneswar: Toreduce road accidents, the Odisha government has launched the National Road Safety Month 2026 to create awareness about safety and traffic rules. Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy inaugurated the event on Saturday.

Onthe occasion, the government launched the ‘Ama Subahak’ (Our proper transporter) scheme. Under this scheme, driving-trained women were given interest-free capital to become self-reliant by purchasing four-wheelers.

Similarly, under the scheme, the government provided kits to private bus owners for installing a mechanism to identify the sleepiness and drunk driving of the drivers. A ‘Road Safety Dashboard’ has been prepared in collaboration with the State Transport Authority and IIT Madras, which was also unveiled on the day.

AQR-based digital bus ticketing system called FASTicket was also launched under the Odisha Yatri App. Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Transport Department, Usha Padhee, said various steps have been taken by the State government in the field of road safety. She said that the main objective of observing Road Safety Month is to reduce road accidentsby making the common people aware.

She stressed 4Es—education, enforcement, emergency care, and engineering for road safety.