Women entrepreneurs revolutionising India’s start-up scene

In a significant transformation within India’s start-up ecosystem, a notable trend is unfolding—the ascendancy of women-led enterprises. These visionary women entrepreneurs are not just challenging norms but are crafting narratives, redefining success, and inspiring a generation. Their influence extends beyond individual businesses, contributing substantially to the diversity and growth of India’s start-up culture.

Falguni Nayar





One such trailblazer is Falguni Nayar, the founder of Nykaa, a beauty and personal care brand that has become a household name. Established in 2012, Nykaa achieved unicorn status in 2020 with a substantial INR 100 Crores investment from Steadview Capital at a valuation of $1.2 Billion. Taking its success a step further, Nykaa went public in 2021, raising an impressive INR 5352 Crores through its initial public offering (IPO). Falguni Nayar’s visionary leadership has not only positioned Nykaa as a market leader but has set a precedent for successful Indian start-ups in the beauty and personal care industry.



Ghazal Alagh





Ghazal Alagh, the founder of Mamaearth, has similarly left an indelible mark on the skincare industry. Since its establishment in 2016, Mamaearth has become synonymous with transparency and authenticity, offering natural and toxin-free products. In 2022, Mamaearth reached unicorn status with a valuation of $1.2 Billion, making it the first Asian brand to attain ‘MADE SAFE’ Certification. Ghazal Alagh’s commitment to providing conscientious and reliable skincare solutions has solidified Mamaearth’s position as a trusted brand.



Simran Sharma





Simran Sharma, the founder of Yodda Elder-Care, has pioneered a premium elder care company that leverages technology to provide Emergency, Health, and Convenience services tailored for the elderly parents of working professionals living away from their families. Yodda’s commitment to the well-being and empowerment of senior citizens has resonated in the market, making it a vital support system for families separated by distance.



Neha Bagaria





Neha Bagaria’s HerKey, founded in 2015, is making significant strides in empowering women to advance their careers comprehensively. More than just a job portal, HerKey facilitates connections to jobs, communities, mentoring, reskilling, and networking opportunities. With over 5000 companies listed on the portal, HerKey is transforming the professional landscape for women by fostering a supportive ecosystem that catalyzes their professional growth and success.



Rajoshi Ghosh





Under the leadership of Rajoshi Ghosh, Hasura, a SaaS-based startup, is revolutionizing web application development with its open-source platform. Hasura recently achieved a significant milestone by securing $100 million in its Series C funding round, propelling the company to a valuation of $1 billion. Rajoshi Ghosh’s leadership continues to drive Hasura’s success, positioning it as a key player in the dynamic landscape of SaaS and web development.



Kavitha Ramachandragowda





Kavitha Ramachandragowda, the co-founder of Routematic, is leading the charge in revolutionizing employee transportation in India. Dedicated to ensuring a secure and comfortable commute for India Inc. employees, Routematic has introduced a technology-integrated fleet solution, solidifying its leadership position in the employee transportation market. Routematic’s innovative approach underscores its commitment to reshaping the landscape of workplace commuting with a focus on safety and convenience. In summary, these women entrepreneurs are not only building successful businesses but are also reshaping industries, fostering innovation, challenging stereotypes, and driving positive change. Their stories exemplify a new era in Indian entrepreneurship—one that is inclusive, diverse, and defined by the pioneering spirit of women leaders.

