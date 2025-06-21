Yoga redefined by world-renowned healer Dr Monika Parsheera

Long before it travelled westward and became a global phenomenon, yoga was meant to be a sacred science - a pathway to heal the entire being. Yet today, as International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world, much of yoga’s deeper promise remains veiled beneath a mistaken modern understanding of yoga as a series of asanas focused merely on physical wellness - a superficial means of remaining young and beautiful.

Amidst this growing noise, the world is lucky to have yogis like Dr. Monika Parsheera, with whom yoga takes on its true meaning. Widely regarded as the world’s leading practitioner of Nadi Chikitsa, the ancient Indian science of pulse diagnosis, Dr. Monika Parsheera brings yoga back to its original promise: union of body, mind and soul with the Blissful Self. Under her guidance, yoga becomes a powerful tool for healing by restoring our connection with our true, inner Self. While modern diagnostics rely on machines and lab reports to treat the patient, Dr. Monika Parsheera’s approach is entirely different. With a profound understanding of the human condition, both from a scientific and spiritual lens, Dr. Monika Parsheera reveals that several modern-day illnesses start from a place of disconnection with our true, authentic selves.

This disconnection begins in our invisible emotional and astral bodies, and eventually manifests in the physical body. Chronic pain, hormonal imbalances, autoimmune disorders, anxiety, depression, and several lifestyle diseases, she explains, are not merely physical ailments but disruptions in the deeper energetic field of the human being. With unparalleled expertise and compassion, Dr. Monika Parsheera harnesses long-lost, sacred ancient healing practices like Nadi Chikitsa and ancient yogic kriyas to identify the root causes of her patients’ ailments, and bring them back into alignment with their natural state of wellness. True yoga occurs when one is able to accept everything in one’s life with Love, says Dr. Monika Parsheera. It is this connection with Love that heals the patients who come to her doorstep. Over the years, patients from every corner of the world — many battling complex chronic illnesses, unresolved pain and years of emotional suffering — have come to Dr. Parsheera in search of healing, and have had miraculous recoveries. Be it Parkinson’s, terminal cancer, severe auto-immune disorders, near-blindness, paralysis, advanced heart conditions or any other terminal disease – Dr. Monika Parsheera has cured it all, without the use of any complicated surgeries or medication.

Among her many patients are individuals who arrive after years of suffering that no modern medicine could resolve. For them, Dr. Monika Parsheera is not simply a doctor, but a giver of life itself, and that is why many know her as Mataji - the Divine Mother. One such patient, who battled severe, treatment-resistant depression for over a decade and was on the verge of death, has chronicled the life-changing transformation she experienced through an encounter through Divine Providence with Dr. Monika Parsheera in a book, Meri Pyaari Mataji - a moving testament to the power of the true unconditional Love one experiences in Dr. Monika Parsheera’s care. Even as patients from around the world flock to her doorstep — Dr. Parsheera remains firmly rooted in her tradition of karma yoga and service. She organizes free medical camps for underserved communities across India through her charitable trust, providing Nadi Chikitsa consultations, holistic treatments, and compassionate care to those who could never otherwise access such healing. When not at her wellness centre in Manali, she travels around the world to conduct international healing retreats — small, intimate programs that focus not on spectacle but on the same principles of personal healing and union with the Self. In a world increasingly dominated by the commercial wellness industry, where yoga risks becoming just another consumer product, Dr. Monika Parsheera stands apart as being one-of-a-kind, a precious treasure. Her work brings to life the essence of holistic and complete healing, showing us that true wellness begins not in the treatment of symptoms but in the harmonization of the body, mind, and soul.