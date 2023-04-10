15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

Around 15,000 women from 15 states across the country participated in the city's first-ever 'Saree Walkathon' on Sunday, aimed at promoting fitness.

The event, also aimed to promote Surat's textile industry, which is a major contributor to the city's economy, began from Athwa Party Plot and continued via Parle Point, covering a distance of three kilometers before concluding at the starting point. Only women and girls dressed in sarees were allowed to participate.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "It is a matter of pride that under the leadership of PM Modi, India got the presidency of G20. Saree Walkathon has been organised here today. Around 15,000 women have registered for the event and women from 15 states have come here."

The walkathon was organised by Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Surat Smart City Development Limited in collaboration with the 'Fit India Movement', a nationwide campaign to promote fitness and health among citizens.

After the 'Saree Walkathon', a four-day exhibition with saree artisans from across the country will reportedly be held in the city.

In addition to the fitness initiative, the Surat Municipal Corporation plans to develop baby feeding centers in public places. The move aims to provide a comfortable and safe space for mothers to breastfeed their children while out in public.