After a brief hiatus, Dell has officially revived its much-loved XPS branding at CES 2026, responding directly to customer feedback and long-standing fan demand. Just a year after replacing XPS with a simplified naming structure—Premium, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max—the company has decided to restore what many consider the heart of its premium Windows lineup.

Leading this return are the all-new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops, both redesigned from scratch. Dell says the move is aimed at reconnecting with the “Extreme Performance System” fanbase while also drawing in new users looking for a refined, high-end Windows experience. A smaller and more affordable XPS 13 is also confirmed to be in development for later this year.

Refined design with user-driven improvements

Dell has placed a strong emphasis on portability, usability, and durability in the new XPS models. The XPS 14 weighs around three pounds (1.3kg), while the XPS 16 comes in at approximately 3.6 pounds (1.6kg), making both slimmer and lighter than their predecessors. CNC-machined aluminium chassis and Gorilla Glass reinforce the premium build, paired with a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

For the first time, the XPS logo appears prominently on the laptop lid, underlining the comeback of the iconic sub-brand. Dell has also addressed some of the most common user complaints. The new models feature a proper row of physical function keys, subtle etched borders on the glass touchpad for better usability, and a refined keyboard that improves tactile feedback and typing accuracy. While the latticeless keyboard remains on these models, Dell has hinted at changes coming with the upcoming XPS 13.

Sustainability and repairability in focus

Sustainability is another key pillar of the new XPS generation. Dell is using recycled steel in the hinges and recycled cobalt and copper in the batteries. The laptops also include modular USB-C ports designed for easier repairs and meet the latest EPEAT 2.0 environmental standards.

Performance upgrades and display options

Under the hood, the XPS 14 and XPS 16 are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with integrated Intel Arc graphics. Dell claims notable gains in AI processing and graphics performance, supported by redesigned thermal systems featuring larger, thinner fans for quieter and cooler operation.

Buyers can choose between a 2K LCD display or a high-brightness tandem OLED panel. Both support variable refresh rates that can drop to as low as 1Hz, helping conserve battery life. Dell says users can expect up to 27 hours of everyday usage or over 40 hours of local video playback.

Pricing and availability

In the US, the XPS 14 starts at $1,649 (around Rs 1.48 lakh), while the XPS 16 begins at $1,849 (around Rs 1.66 lakh). Base configurations include a 1920×1200 IPS display, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor. Additional configurations will arrive in February, along with an Ubuntu 24.04 variant later in the year. Indian pricing has not yet been announced, but a local launch is expected in the coming months.



