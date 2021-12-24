Appreciate yourself, give yourself, and love yourself: Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam exudes her girl-next-door charm, as ambassador, for skincare brand Good Vibes. Gautam has emerged as a strong influence embracing her natural self and inspiring women to explore their natural beauty. Yami opens up in a freewheeling chat on beauty and style. Let's have a look into it.

A 2020-21 lockdown habit you can't shake off?



A habit which I've put myself religiously to is actually related to my lifestyle, it's yoga. I religiously practice yoga. I also love to bake and cook whenever I get time.

What's your preference among Athleisure or Formals?



Athleisure for sure! As a person who is obsessed with Yoga, I'd any day pick athleisure over other styles. They are not only effortlessly stylish, but also amazingly comfortable.

Will you try to be on trend or your own style mantra?



My own style mantra! I love to go beyond trends and create my own style statement. As, what you wear showcases who you are, I truly believe in expressing myself through my sartorial choices.

What's your preference, clean beauty or all beauty products?



On a non-working day, I'd like my skin to be clean. But I do like going through and looking for good beauty products. I think most of the beauty platforms are very addictive, so you've got to really watch out and strain down to what you actually need. It's my mother's rule that your footwear and your beauty products must never be compromised!

Share your thoughts on true beauty?



The idea of true beauty is to stay true to yourself, what you believe in, and what you're comfortable with. Just being able to breathe as yourself and express yourself in the most natural and in the most original way. I think that's true beauty!

One message you would like to give to the audience?



I'd say love yourself because nothing in this world can surpass self-love. Appreciate yourself, give yourself that long awaited break from the daily hustle of life. I believe it's okay to not be okay, so go with the flow. Try to be the source of happiness to everyone around you and always spread good vibes wherever you go!