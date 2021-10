Being an athlete had a tremendous role in shaping my personality: Deepika

Deepika Padukone pridefully announces to the world her recent association with the 3-stripes family. She exultantly feels that this alliance helps her connect back with the athlete and fitness enthusiast in her.



Adidas joined forces with the global star as her modern and fierce feminist spirit, grit, resilience and active lifestyle choices resonates closely with the brand's core message - 'Impossible is Nothing'. This high-watt partnership between the icon and iconic aims to break down barriers, set new standards, explore limitless possibilities, and empower women all across the globe, both physically and emotionally.

Sports has always been an integral part of Padukone's life, who took to social media to share, "Being an athlete and playing sport has played a tremendous role in shaping my personality and helping me become the person I am today. It has taught me values that no other life experience could have.

"Today, fitness, both physical and emotional, are an integral part of my lifestyle. I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be partnering with one of the world's most iconic brands - Adidas," she added. With this, Padukone joins the league of exemplary women athletes and personalities from around the globe, who have always made an effort to voice women's hopes, aspirations and passions, backing their free spirit and rebellious streak. For Adidas, Deepika made the most fitting choice because she embodies vitality, resilience, and compassion.