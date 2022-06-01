Business dream comes true for lover of dance

Venturing into businesses one would not find easy if they are not passionate about it, while opinions do differ about this as some do learn it the hard way,setting in to motion a dance instruction school one would for the most part require a passionate dance instructor or one who loves the art of dance.



In our conversation with Suhasini Pandyam a simple house wife and mother of three beautiful kids, she wanted to do something different in her career so shestarted as a youtuber and then went on to win the Mrs. South Indiaafter which she won the Mrs. India 2022 in the month of May.

A lover of dance, she said "I have always dreamtof opening my dance academy as I have loved dancing from childhood. My dance teacher is my mother and this dream came true recently, on the first of May when I opened my dance academy named as 'Dance With Me,' my husband also supported me through this journey."

The entrepreneur and winner of Mrs. India 2022 who expressed a note of thanks to Karishma Bhalla Gulati for mentoring her through Mrs. India speaking of her hard work she did initially in establishing the businesssaid, before my studio was opened I took my dance instructors with me and went to societies and did about three workshops. We just did two or three hours of workshop all day. We gathered people, entertained them, and taught them dance and then made them dance with us. They just enjoyed it. In this process I got students and people to talk about my dance academy.

Opening a dance academy is however not an easy task, besides requiring a good locality it either requires you to be a certified dancer or hire a certified dancer to teach who can teach the various kinds of dances in vogue.

"I am a certified dancer and I have even appointed certified dancers. We are from the Shiamak Davar dance academy.I did not take any loan and my brother has invested for me to start this dance academy. I found a good place which is populated with people of all ages. Itis close to Sky Larks," she said.

Now more than ever before dance is about everyone. There are no age limits. It's more of dance and fitness. There are different styles like Zumba and Bollywood contemporary, Hip Hop to name a few which people want to learn.

"Ours is a dance and fitness studio for all age groups both kids and elders.We have age groups into which we have divided them, like we divide the kids into particular age groups and teach them and we even have elderswhom we teach from morning eight to nine.

I advertise through pamphlets. I give it to restaurants. I got one of the restaurants to even share my pamphlets. This way my dance academy was advertised in different areas and through it I got customers. It's not been even one month I got 40 students," said the owner of the dance studio.

Of revenues and profits she said "Dance With Me" is a dance and fitness studio for all age groups both kids and elders.The fee structure for kids is Rs.2000 and for eldersis Rs.2500.My academy not only has dance but there are different styles like Zumba, Fitness, Yoga, Gymnastics and Bollywood contemporary, Hip Hop and other forms of fitness and dance." concluded the innovative entrepreneur Suhasini Pandyam.