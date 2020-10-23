Don't miss out to look good this Garba season

Navratri brings up the dazzling, hueful vibes by the lights, colours, and beautiful attires. Navratri unlike other festivals stays with us for the long time giving us the extended festive aura by its joyful beats and beautiful attires. But as we look ahead the aura of festivals has left us all in long-listed restrictions hence the majority of us will be celebrating virtually this year due to Pandemic.

To gear up the spirit of inhibited fun and irresistible dance moves might not be the priority but we surely want to tap into that festive season spirit with colourful stylish yet classy outfits. While the pandemic has dulled the overall spirit, celebrating these festivals virtually offer some relief to our otherwise low spirited routine. Navaratri being defined as a festival of deep-rooted tradition and, it's important to look for colours and patterns to make a loud statement. Since we are bound to get hypnotized by the festive speed you can create your own colour story.

It's the best to opt for the vibrant colours and go for brighter hues like electric colors, bright orange, sunny yellow sapphire blue and moody red etc. in lighter and breathable fabrics like viscose and modal so that it's soft, comfortable and easy to move around. Mr. Nelson Jaffery, Head of design, Liva shares few trends that can be aced this Navaratri!

Flowy palazzo

Grab your Navratri pick for the season by choosing flowy ghagra which is one of the biggest trend styles for garba. You can also create the perfect look with a beautiful flowy palazzo giving you the comfort and maintaining the breeze It is a trendy outfit that can be paired with any other outfit and complement all. To style the basics you can add extra zest by putting a shiny belt and tuck in a slim fit top or crop top on it with little bling accessories, it will surely make it difficult for others to get eyes off you!

Sequenced long shrugs

Shrugs are another easy to wear outfit which is a favourite across age groups, as it gives a stylish look without much effort. Shrugs have evolved from the western to traditional attire and are also worn by men. To keep the style minimalistic you can choose a coat with sequence or mirrors and pair them with subtle Kurta, or also plain coloured Kurta with legging dhoti or denim.

Choose the best jewellery

No matter what you wear if you cover it all with heavy jewellery, the look won't stand out. Kurtis come in numerous styles, and there are more ways to restyle them. But the best way to pick up the attire is adding perfect jewellery, like Kundan. Kundan simply adds the wanted texture and at the same time keeps the look neat and stylish.

Statement sleeves

Sleeves add some extravaganza to your normal dressing, sleeves can make you look a little extra even if you are wearing a simple outfit. From bell-shaped and extra-long to balloon and cold-shoulder, attention-grabbing sleeves are stealing all the spotlight. So, to make sure that you're not left in the dark, we've rounded up the top sleeves trends now.