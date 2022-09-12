Zee Theatre has been celebrating feminine energy and themes of empowerment via handpicked teleplays in its ongoing Shakti Mahotsav. The festivities continue with 'Maa Retire Hoti Hai,' a classic family drama, originally written in Marathi by Ashok Patole. The play is about a mother and wife who has been taken for granted by her family for years and one day decides to stop putting her own needs on the back burner.

Manasi Naik who stars in the teleplay recalls the scenes that really moved her and says, "The situations depicted in this story are so familiar, so relatable. They show how much energy women invest in their families and how little respect they are accorded. A home-maker's work never ends and yet she is never considered to be a working woman. "

The play, adds Manasi, however, is not about victimhood but the power that all women have within. She says, "I remember feeling such a sense of relief and triumph when Sudha, played by the late Reema Lagoo, finally stands up for herself and articulates what has been on her mind for a long time. I still cannot believe that Reema ji is no longer with us. She had such a beautiful aura and was such a giving and generous co-actor. She truly embodies the 'shakti' that Zee Theatre is celebrating this festive season." 'Maa Retire Hoti Hai,' is directed by Rajan Tamhane and also stars Yatin Karyekar, Sachin Deshpande, Shweta Mehendale, Sanket Phatak and Rutuja Nagwekar. The teleplay will be aired on 11th September at Rangmanch and DTH and also on 17th September at Tata Play Theatre.