Meet Kayan, known for her rhapsodic soundscapes and soothing vocals

Singer, producer-DJ, model, actor, and voiceover artist, Ambika Nayak is a young maverick now manifesting everything she wanted to be growing up. Amongst her developing personas is Kayan. A clever flip of her last name, read with a sense of mystique and curiosity, it just stuck-birthing Kayan, who seeks solace by inhabiting soul, electronic, pop and R&B terrains. As Kayan, in her honeyed vocal style that's informed by artists such as Jorja Smith and Kali Uchis, she's always singing about stories–a theme she plaintively carries forward in her debut single "Please." With a keen determination towards levelling up and expanding her audience, it's this very flow of enthusiastic energy that makes Kayan one to watch. She's already conquered stages around the country, holding forth a distinctive narrative as a rising artist who can't stop, won't stop



Kayan unleashes her unapologetically aesthetic persona in the music video of her latest offering "DFWM" (Don't f*ck with me) produced by indie favourite and Bengaluru-based Oceantied that premieres recently.

In an exclusive conversation with Kayan, she shares about her journey, new album and upcoming works. Let's have a look into it.

Tell us who are your creative inspirations?

I listen to different kinds of music. There is this rapper Br3nya, vocalists like Jorja Smith, electronic music producers, artists I play in my DJ sets a very broad array of music that I reflect and play in my sets as well.

Songs including 'Cool Kids', 'Please, Be Alright,' and the latest one 'DFWM' take us through this journey of work from the beginning? Please elaborate.

'Please' was the first song I had put out, I had some time and I tried my hand at production and the co producer Nate08 who is also a very good friend helped me complete the song and make it whole. I feel like every song defines a different phase in my life. All my songs talk about things, I actually experience and they talk about different phases I've had in my life and that is just me sharing a part of me with everyone else for them to interpret in their own ways.

You performed in Hyderabad in May. Tell us about your experience.

It was amazing to play at Giggle water because the gigs in Hyderabad have always been an absolute Riot and Riot is what the event is also called. I have an amazing audience in Hyderabad, people always show up.

How has being an independent artist leveraged and broadened your work prospects?

I think that just being an artist has leveraged and broadened my work prospects. You have to find a lot of different ways to be able to achieve what you want to achieve, you have bills to pay, things to do and so I found out different things I probably can do and I worked on my skills and sharpened my skill set. Try whatever you can, never say no to whatever you feel like doing. Always worth it to see if you like it or not.

Live shows are getting better. How do you keep the momentum post pandemic?

Live shows are getting better, thank god for that. Hopefully it will stay this way and pick up and get better and only better. It depends on person to person what they decide the momentum should be for them.

Tell us about your upcoming projects in the pipeline.

I have a very exciting music video coming soon. We are almost done shooting it, a collaboration with an artist that I really love. So that is the next single which will be released. I also have a live tour that's being planned right now. It's happening either next month or month after. It is really exciting because NH7 Pune is where I debut my live gig and this will be the first round of the live tour. Apart from this, a lot of other music that I have been cooking.

What is your mantra of work you would like to give to the aspiring artists out there?

Just keep at it. Even when you feel down and feels like it is not worth it, just keep at it. Take time for yourself and just keep at it

What are your dream collaborations?

I would absolutely love to make a song with Kaytranada, Jorja Smith and honestly Billie Eilish, that would be epic.