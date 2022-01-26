Meet the woman entrepreneur fighting for a change

Dr Swati Subodh, who is a scientist and healthcare professional in the field of infectious diseases with nearly 20 years of work experience has spanned from basic science research in molecular biology and genomics aspects of the infecting pathogen to identification and implementation of high potential innovations for better public health outcomes.



Swati heads & mentors health care & water related initiatives of 1M1B Foundation across India. Currently, she is mentoring school students in rural Andhra Pradesh on their project 'Auxilia'- a student-led initiative supported by 1M1B Foundation as part of its program, The Purpose Academy, in partnership with UC Berkeley. Project Auxilia aims to improve the overall healthcare and clean water solutions in rural Andhra Pradesh by addressing prevalent health issues and working towards preventive healthcare. Swati shared her journey as an entrepreneur and about project 'Auxilia' with 'The Hans India'. Let's have a look into it.

Swati says she has realised that learning, evolving and pivoting are never ending process. "As an entrepreneur, in my journey I have realised that you can never stop learning, evolving and pivoting. The world is changing rapidly and it is important to know the pulse of what might work and what wouldn't. Having worked with communities, it's been extremely gratifying and humbly at the same time. Being focused on the intent is paramount for a social enterprise because it's easy to lose momentum considering the numerous obstacles that invariably come your way. I am glad for 1M1B Foundation and how we've been able to touch so many lives within a very short time."

She says that overcoming adverse mindsets and mobilising resourses. "As any social enterprise, 1M1B too had to face challenges of on-ground traction, overcoming adverse mind-sets, and mobilizing resources. On many occasions we had to take a step back, re-assess and re-strategize to address the same problem. When we started out, we failed gloriously! I say that proudly because it was such a big part of our learning. Today, we are collectively in a better position because of the mistakes we made early on. Today we have prominent partners who align with us and are willing to go the extra mile with us because of the credibility that 1M1B has built for itself."

Swati says that involving youth makes work easier. She said, "Today's generation is very aware of their surroundings, we just have to nudge them to see deeper and understand the underlying cause of what they observe. They identify a problem themselves, and we facilitate their learning by enabling fact-checks from the ground and stakeholders. We enable them to sieve through and identify that one aspect of the larger problem that they'd like to address, where they can make a difference. Our strategy is to be the wings beneath their wings, the flight is theirs to take!"

She added, "Once they start their projects with us we give them access to learning's, tools and partners who can enable them further. Mentorship is about making the student capable of charting their path and not be too prescriptive. Youth especially respond well to this, if they are convinced, they will find the means to execute and solve. It's our work to channel this energy and enthusiasm to solve some of world's persistent problems because youth bring in fresh ideas that the world needs to address its evolving challenges. A project with us is a mean to a larger goal- that of creating thinkers, problem solvers and leaders. Once they imbibe these skills it stays with them for a lifetime!"

She added, "The purpose Academy is a program by 1M1B in partnership with the College of Engineering, SCET at UC Berkeley and the Innovation Acceleration Group that enables the brightest young minds to solve the world's most complex problems. Students undergo a 150-hour curriculum and are mentored to create real impact by solving real world challenges."

Lack of health care is the real challenge in rural India. She said, "The primary challenge in healthcare is the lack of awareness to preventive healthcare. If implemented well, this alone can bring down the incidence rate of many local illnesses. Access to good healthcare services, sadly, still remains another big challenge. Primary healthcare still does not penetrate across our villages leaving people at the mercy of quakes. Another factor is also the lack of health-seeking behaviour of the locals. Thus even areas which have healthcare centres remain underutilized due to taboos, beliefs or reluctance."