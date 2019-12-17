Ode to women in music

Singer Billie Eilish honoured her female peers in the music industry as she accepted her Billboard 2019 Woman of the Year prize.

Eilish on Thursday night honoured the women in the music industry, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 17-year-old singer was introduced to the stage by Cyndi Lauper, who gushed: "When I first heard Billie sing, I kinda stopped breathing for a sec. It was so emotional and so deep - it stopped me. Even when you had that black s**t coming down your face."

The veteran went on to call the "Bad Guy" hitmaker "magical", and told her she's just at "the beginning (of) a long journey", as the humbled teenager stepped up to the microphone to applause from the crowd.

Following a brief video highlighting the superstar's many accomplishments, which she joked was "so embarrassing", the singer reflected on the weight of her new title at such a young age.

She said: "It's really weird to be woman of the year at 17. Ariana Grande got the award that I'm getting right now a year ago, and two weeks ago I realised that's the award I'm getting - and that really freaked me out."

Wrapping her speech, she took the time to thank those in the music industry who guided her and showed her support, telling the women in the crowd: "You took care of me."