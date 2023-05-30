Live
- Appropriate weight gain in pregnancy
- Bystanders in Delhi murder case failed to report crime
- Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath opens two units at Sri City
- MS Dhoni hints potential comeback next season
- Dimple Kapadia: You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat
- Delay in Tungabhadra HLC modernisation riles farmers
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
‘Purely my choice:’ Zaira Wasim speaks for woman eating in a niqab
Former actress Zaira Wasim, who was seen in films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘The Sky Is Pink’ before quitting in 2019, has shared a post on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab.
Former actress Zaira Wasim, who was seen in films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘The Sky Is Pink’ before quitting in 2019, has shared a post on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab.
Zaira took to her Twitter to react to a user’s post who had shared a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with her other.
The picture was shared by the user with the caption: “Is this a choice of a human being?”
Reacting to the tweet, Zaira replied, “Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it.” Zaira gained recognition with her performance in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’. She was later seen in ‘Secret Superstar’. The Kashmiri-born National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith.