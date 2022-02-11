Shruti Haasan likes to preserve her characters’ traits

Actress Shruti Haasan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming psychological thriller series 'Bestseller', likes to preserve some traits of her characters as a souvenir. The actress feels glad that she got to play a character which is as determined as her.

Commenting on the same, Shruti, who plays Meetu Mathur, an aspiring writer in the series, said: "I always love to walk away with the mood or the fragrance or the memory of the character. And I think what I got in this series is to meet another character that is really determined. So, I love remembering those experiences (while shooting for 'Bestseller')."

Drawing parallels between her real life persona and the character, she said: "I found it really interesting to play a part like Meetu because her arc is so interesting. The common thing if I had to say is that Meetu is a fan and a determined woman."

Talking about the fun she had behind-the-scenes, Shruti said: "I had to do a scene where I would sit under a running shower, and we were shooting at the peak of winter season (in Rajasthan) and you know how cold it gets out there. The shot was ready and to my horror I realised that there was no hot water available. "So, there I was, sitting in the freezing cold shower, trying to get the emotions on my face right while I quite literally froze."

She added: "We have a scene where Satyajeet and I had to ride atop a truck and while we shot for it, there were gaps in shooting as the truck had to turn around on the highway and get back to the start location. Guess what we decided to do while that was happening? Satyajeet and I kept dancing on top of the truck and it was so much fun." "All of us really bonded well on the sets and you will see the chemistry come through between our characters as you watch the series. I am really looking forward to the series' premiere and am excited to see the audience reactions."

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar and produced by Siddharth Malhotra, 'Bestseller' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 18.