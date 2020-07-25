Style guide to greet Monsoon

Monsoon season leads to gloomy weather due to the lack of sunshine and clear skies. But as we tune in for 'work from home'; it's possible to feel lazy and demotivated. Fashion can be a great way to uplift your mood and pump in some positivity. Even though social gatherings are a big no no, wearing bright colours and prints can make you feel good on the inside. We spoke to Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, Liva and he shares some tips and tricks to revamp your summer wardrobe during the dull monsoon season.



"Fabrics play an important role in the outfit that you choose to wear. Opt for sustainable and nature-based fabrics like viscose and modal which offer great drapes, fluidity and comfort. It's always a good choice to have some classic denims in your wardrobe as they super versatile," says Nelson Jaffery.

Orange to kick start your day

Orange can be a great colour to help making up for the lacking brightness and shine. This hue helps in reviving your mood and energizing the aura around. You can simply wear a tank top with a white shrug to keep it looking soft yet colourful and work-friendly.

Neons

For the days when you want to reminisce the glorious fashion moments of the 80's, opt for some neons. Colour block your favourite neon pieces for a fashion forward look. Pair it with dainty gold necklaces and bracelets to dial up the fashion quotient when you are off your work desks and in for some celebration mood.

As we all work towards striking a healthy balance between work from home and personal life, it's important to give yourself a break to have some fun with fashion.

Abstract nature based prints

As we survive the social distancing and the gloomy monsoon weather, it's important to feel a bit of nature around us. Incorporate abstract nature based prints in your wardrobe to instantly feel more alive. Wear some floral or jungle inspired printed pants for a fun twist. Pair them with a classic blouse for an elegant yet quirky look. For added comfort, opt for high waisted bell bottoms. Throw on some dainty gold jewellery for an elegant look.

White basic shirt and denim shorts

Fashion truly reflects your vibe and mood. Some days you want to stick to the classics and not experiment or play around with too many colours. For those days try on regular fit shorts with a classic white shirt. Add on some hair accessories like hair band or funky bands or clips for a chic modern look.