The way to celebrate year-end with family and friends

It's nearly the end of the year and what better way to celebrate it than with our near and dear ones. The year has had so many memorable moments and each one a celebration of its own. Now it is the time to celebrate the end of the year. As we look back on 2022 gone by, we'll soon look forward to what 2023 will bring.

Mitesh Lohiya, director, sales and marketing says, "At Gold Drop, we've taken a trip down memory lane and cherished the time you've spent with us. Through the year you've sent us your favourite dishes and the moments that say 'Swaad Jo Zindagi Se Judd Jaaye'. We, the entire Lohiya Parivar take this opportunity to wish each one of you a brilliant year end and an even better 2023."

We have put together an interesting spread that you could have your friends and families come together and celebrate the New Year. We're going to do the same at our homes, so let's have a beautiful end to this year.

A great way to get the conversation started when the friends arrive is to have our favourite Murukku around. Everyone loves it and especially if it has your special spice added to it. It could be an Indian spice like kalonji or even a dash of Sumac.

What pairs perfectly with it is a mocktail with tomato and guava juice, a sprinkle of ground sauf and pepper finished with parsley (fresh dhaniya leaves will do too). And just like that you've got the party started and everyone's wondering what comes next.

And just to add some crunchies before the next interesting dish, there's always the most loved banana chips - either with dried or raw, ripe banana.

That's when you're ready to experiment with something different - Bhindi Popcorn. Already sounds interesting and it's really easy to make. Slice the Bhindi, add some corn starch and besan, to which once again you get to add your favorite spices. Don't forget the salt and the haldi. And deep fry it for just a couple of minutes.

Now's the time for an interesting, crispy and flavorful chicken or fish. The key to this is to either roll the chicken in powdered milk or the fish in rice flour before deep or shallow frying. There are also different techniques to this dish - it can be fried in a wok or a deep-frying pan (that you generally see the Chinese stalls use). An iron pan also delivers a brilliant result for the chicken. Throw in some slices of garlic, spring onion, diced garlic and chillies and you'll have your guests licking their fingers. Be sure to use a light oil with some sesame seeds in it. Be careful about the fish, it can break, so don't move it around too much.

You could have bowls of another interesting south Indian dish - the Sundal made with Kala Chana, Rajma or Green Peas. It is a stir fry with spices and coconut without any onion or garlic.

By now, the conversation will be sparkling and if there are papads around, everyone's happy. Doesn't matter if they're rice. gram bajra or nachni flour with a hint of spices - crushed pepper, dried chillies, dried garlic…they're all #1 whether they're dried or deep fried.

For the main course, a vegetable or chicken or mutton biryani laced with a few strands of saffron and drops of fragrant rose water raises the celebration to a new high.

After a happy meal, all that remains is a dessert. It could be Coconut ladoos - desiccated coconut laced with cardamon or a moist chocolate fudge brownie that can be baked in the pressure cooker too. A trick to bring out the flavour of the chocolate is a sprinkle of very (very very) little salt. That is a chef's secret and we're sharing it with you. But remember that it is just about four :) crystals of sugar you'll have a salty brownie.

Now how's that for a year end meal. Enjoy.