16-Week Online Certificate Program in Agentic AI for Students

Bengaluru: Great Learning has announced the launch of a new Certificate Program in Agentic AI in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering. The 16-week online program is designed to equip professionals with the skills required to build autonomous, goal-driven AI systems capable of perceiving, reasoning, and acting independently in dynamic environments.

Targeted at STEM professionals, data scientists, AI practitioners, product managers, and technical leaders, the program is delivered by Johns Hopkins faculty alongside industry experts. It focuses on preparing learners to design and deploy next-generation AI agents that can handle complex, real-world challenges.

According to Gartner, by 2028, 15% of routine business decisions are expected to be made autonomously by AI systems, with agentic capabilities embedded in nearly one-third of enterprise software. This growing adoption highlights the increasing demand for professionals skilled in building and governing such systems.

The curriculum begins with foundational concepts of large language models and agent design. Participants then explore advanced reasoning frameworks such as ReAct and Chain-of-Thought, followed by multi-agent collaboration techniques. The program also emphasizes responsible AI deployment, including ethical considerations, governance, and monitoring systems. For beginners, a structured Python prework module ensures readiness before the core coursework begins.

Paul Huckett, Associate Dean at Johns Hopkins Engineering Executive and Professional Education, emphasized the importance of responsible innovation. He noted that agentic AI systems introduce powerful capabilities that require not only technical expertise but also strong governance and ethical oversight. He added that the program combines rigorous theory with practical application to prepare professionals for real-world deployment challenges.

Arjun Nair, Co-Founder of Great Learning, highlighted the shift in AI from assistive tools to autonomous decision-makers. He stated that the collaboration aims to build critical capabilities early, enabling professionals to design systems that operate independently while maintaining accountability and trust.

The program is delivered in a flexible online format, combining recorded lectures, weekly mentorship sessions, and monthly masterclasses led by Johns Hopkins faculty. Upon successful completion, learners receive a Certificate of Completion and 11 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) from Johns Hopkins, along with a shareable e-portfolio showcasing their applied projects.

As industries increasingly adopt autonomous AI systems, this program positions professionals to lead innovation and drive business transformation through Agentic AI.