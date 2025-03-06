Advancing gender equity and empowerment on International Women’s Day

Arati Porwal, Country Head- India, at CFA Institute

Women’s Day is to celebrate the remarkable strides that women have made in the world. From having to fight for access to education, workplaces and rights to choice, we have come a long way. Women are breaking barriers, driving change, and reshaping leadership. It is also a day to acknowledge that much remains to be done to close the gender gap in the industry. Our ‘Mind the Gender Gap’ report highlights that women remain significantly underrepresented in the industry In India and even in financial services, accounting for just 2 in 10 employees. BRSR data from 300 listed companies, analyzed in the report indicated that only 10% of Key Managerial positions are held by women and they earn less than 25% of their male counterparts. It's imperative that we move beyond awareness to action. This means challenging unconscious biases, ensuring equitable access to mentorship and sponsorship, and building flexible work environments that acknowledge the diverse roles women play. At CFA Institute, we remain committed to advancing gender diversity through initiatives such as the DEI Code in select markets, gender-focused industry research, DEI-based recruitment and training programs, mentorship programs for women charterholders, and professional development opportunities. We and our Societies firmly believe that an inclusive culture that champions diverse perspectives is key to driving stronger business outcomes, innovation, and trust in the industry. This Women’s Day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to building a future where gender equity in finance and industry is not just a goal, but a reality.

Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee, Greenwood High International School

International Women's Day is not only a celebration of success - it is a call for action towards an equal world. This year's theme, "Accelerating Action," highlights the need to break barriers that still inhibit women's advancements. Women have made remarkable contributions in all walks of life, shaping innovation, driving economic growth, and reimagining scientific advancements. Yet, deep-seated disparities persist - most notably in education, where cultural attitudes, institutional predispositions, and uneven access to resources continue to exclude many girls from realizing possibilities. Education is not merely an agent of change; it is the foundation of fairness. It empowers girls with the skills, confidence, and capability to break through barriers and claim their rightful position in a more complicated world. When women are educated, they enjoy more influence in the family, workplace and wider institutions of society. Accelerating action for women’s empowerment through education is not the responsibility of governments alone. Policymakers, educators, business leaders, and communities all have a role to play in making it happen. The educational institutions need to integrate gender-inclusive curricula, workplaces need to facilitate skill-building programs for women, and communities need to challenge negative cultural norms that suppress women's education goals. Investing in female education is more than a matter of equity, it is also an economic and social necessity.