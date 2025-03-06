Live
Advancing gender equity and empowerment on International Women’s Day
International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8. This year’s theme, Accelerating Action, highlights the importance of breaking barriers, fostering inclusion, and empowering women in education, leadership, and workplaces. Education experts shared their insights on this occasion.
Safeena Husain, Founder of Educate Girls
Education is the most powerful and transformative force. Yet, millions of girls in India do not complete school. When girls are educated, they gain agency, marry later, earn more, and reinvest in their families, creating a ripple effect that transforms them and uplifts entire communities and countries. With close to 100 million girls in India falling into the NEET category – neither in education, employment, nor training – we must raise the stakes. Education is every girl's right, and we must empower her to shape her own future. This International Women's Day, let's celebrate progress but also accelerate it.