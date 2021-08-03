Amid corona fears, TS EAMCET begins from today

Hyderabad: The stage is set for holding Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)-2021 from Wednesday. As many as 2,51,606 lakh students will appear in the test which will be conducted for five days at 105 centres-- 82 in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Education Department officials, all the arrangements have been made to conduct the exams as per Covid norms. The authorities have asked the students to reach the examination centres two hours ahead of the examination time as the staff will have to check the temperature of all the students at the entrance point.

Speaking to The Hans India, EAMCET convener Dr A Govardhan said, "Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, special safety measures have been taken. All the examination centres have been sanitised and special instructions were issued to the staff not to allow students to form groups on the premises of the centres."

All the candidates will have to wear masks and submit a self-declaration which would have details about any recent ailments, including fever or Covid symptoms. If anyone was found to have Covid symptoms, they would be shifted to another place where separate arrangements to appear for the examination have been made, he said.

The entrance test will be conducted in online mode. It will be held in two sessions from August 4 to August 10 in the morning session (9 am to 12 noon) and evening session (3 pm to 6 pm).

The candidates should carry their hall tickets, fill-in application forms and Aadhaar card for Id proof.

They are prohibited from carrying any electronic gadgets like mobile phones, calculators, watches, etc. The parents or guardians accompanying the candidates have been asked to stay away from the test centres to avoid crowding.