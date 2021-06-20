AP Government has decided to conduct EAPCET-2021 from Aug 19 to 25

Amaravati: The State Government has decided to conduct EAPCET-2021 (Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) from August 19 to 25.

Minister for Education A Suresh said the entrance test was previously known as EAMCET. Since the medical stream entrance test came under the purview of NEET, the government was now conducting EAPCET.

He said notification for EAPCET will be issued on June 24. Submission of online applications without a late fee would be from June 26 to July 25. Submission of applications with a late fee of Rs 500 can be made from July 26 to August 5.

Submission of application with a late fee of Rs 1,000 will be permitted from August 6 to 10. Submission of application with late fee of Rs 5,000 is from August 11 to 15. Submission of application with late fee of Rs 10,000 is from August 16 to 18.

According to APSCHE, all the other entrance tests like ECET, ICET, PGECET, LAWCET, EdCET, PECET is proposed to be conducted in the first or second week of September.