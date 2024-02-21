AP Inter Board makes arrangements for Intermediate exams, to release hall tickets today

The Inter Board has made extensive arrangements for the Inter Annual Examinations to be held from March 1 to 20 in the state. Hall tickets for these exams will be issued from Wednesday. 1,559 centers have been set up across the state for the examination. Officials have already installed CCTV cameras in the examination rooms. Every student appearing for the examination will take attendance through online.

In a new initiative, QR codes have been added to the exam papers. This will allow immediate tracking of any unauthorized scanning or photographing of the papers. Phones are strictly prohibited inside exam centers, and only a special basic phone provided by the Inter Board will be allowed at the police station where the papers are stored.

This time, the examination department officials are providing information through messages and the provided phone cannot be used to call back. Additionally, the phone will only work for 15 minutes on the morning of the exam day.

The Inter Board has implemented several new measures for the public examinations this year. From fee payment to registration of practical marks, all processes have been made online to provide faster services to students and college owners. Marks are entered online immediately after the completion of practical exams, with examiners entering the marks online twice to avoid errors.

This academic year, a total of 8,13,033 students are appearing for the Inter two years examinations, with 10,52,221 individuals having paid the exam fee. This includes 4,73,058 first-year students and 5,79,163 second-year students. The practical exams, which started on the 5th of this month, concluded on Tuesday, with the focus now shifting to the written exams. Formal issuance of hall tickets is set to begin at two centers in Vijayawada on Wednesday.