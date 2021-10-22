AP PGCET 2021 examinations to be conducted from today across the state

All set for the conduction of AP PGCET-2021 for admissions into post-graduation courses in state universities. Acharya Y. Nazeer Ahmed, Convener, AP PGCET, said that the entrance examinations will be conducted on a computer-based basis from the 22nd to the 26th of this month.



As many as 43,632 seats were filled across the state through PGCET and 42,082 students from two Telugu states have applied for admission in various universities.

He said a test centre has been set up in all the district centres and major cities in the state as well as in Hyderabad. The tests are being conducted at 53 centres in a total of 20 areas. Students were asked to appear for the exams in compliance with the covid‌ rules.