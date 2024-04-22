  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

AP SSC results released

Directrate of Government school  Examinations . commissioner Suresh kumar and  officials Releasing a    SSC public  Examinations. results in Vijayawada on Monday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan )
x

Directrate of Government school  Examinations . commissioner Suresh kumar and  officials Releasing a    SSC public  Examinations. results in Vijayawada on Monday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan )

Highlights

Commissioner of School Education Department Suresh Kumar released Tenth Results at 11 am

Amaravati: AP 10th class exam results was declared on Monday. Commissioner of School Education Department Suresh Kumar released Tenth Results at 11 am this morning. In the context of the Election Code, apart from the Minister of Education, the relevant department officials are going to release the results.

The 10th class exams were held in AP from March 18 to 30. Examinations were conducted in a total of 3,473 centers across the state. A total of 6.23 lakh regular students wrote the exams. 1.02 lakh people wrote the exams privately.

Students and parents are anxiously waiting for the 10th class exam results. It is noteworthy that many students are taking inter admissions in many private colleges before the 10th results.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X