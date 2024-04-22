AP SSC results released

Amaravati: AP 10th class exam results was declared on Monday. Commissioner of School Education Department Suresh Kumar released Tenth Results at 11 am this morning. In the context of the Election Code, apart from the Minister of Education, the relevant department officials are going to release the results.

The 10th class exams were held in AP from March 18 to 30. Examinations were conducted in a total of 3,473 centers across the state. A total of 6.23 lakh regular students wrote the exams. 1.02 lakh people wrote the exams privately.

Students and parents are anxiously waiting for the 10th class exam results. It is noteworthy that many students are taking inter admissions in many private colleges before the 10th results.