B.P.Ed. and U.G.D.P.Ed seats allotted

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Tuesday released the second and final phase allotment of seats for B.P.Ed and U.G.D.P.Ed.

According to the officials, the total number of seats available under the convener quota for B.P.Ed. and U.G.D.P.Ed. courses for the second and final phase is 1331.

The number of candidates who exercised web options was 626 out of which 527 students were allotted seats in the second and final phase of counselling.

The students should pay tuition fees (if applicable) online through credit card /debit card/NEFT. After successful verification of original certificates, the allotment order will be generated and issued at the college and the last date is October 21.

