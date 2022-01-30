CBSE Term 1 results 2021: Class 10, 12 results date likely to be announced shortly

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and XII term 1 results are likely to be released at any time from now. The update and results would be announced on the official website and the social media accounts. However, there is a delay in the announcement of results than expected due to various reasons. The parents of the students had urged the CBSE to clear the air on the announcement of results and requested to release the term 1 results soon.

However, as the results are most likely today or tomorrow, we are here with the official website and how to download the results. The students can check the results on the official website http://cbseresults.nic.in/, https://www.cbse.gov.in/, https://www.cbse.gov.in/, or at the Digilocker app.

It is to be noted that the mark sheets will only have scores of the students in each subject and the total score. The 'Pass', 'Fail' or 'Essential Repeat' status will be notified in the mark sheet after term 2 exams. The CBSE term 2 board exams will be held in March-April, 2022, and timetables for these exams will be released at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The students are required to provide their roll number, school number, and date of birth to check the results.

Check here steps to download the results.

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on Class X term 1 or class XII term 1 results.

3. Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth details.

4. Click on the Submit option.

5. Download the scorecard.