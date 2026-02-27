Class 10th Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology exam analysis

Deepika Aggarwal, PGT – Computer Science, Silverline Prestige School, shared her views on the Class 10th Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) examination.

According to her, the exam was easy and student-friendly. Most students found the question papers simple, clear, and manageable to complete within the given time. The questions primarily focused on practical understanding and fundamental concepts rather than rote memorization. She also noted that several questions were similar to those provided in the official CBSE sample papers and handbook, which made the overall examination straightforward and well-balanced.