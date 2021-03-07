 Cybersecurity courses, new career option!

In the Covid era, the world economy and society are now interconnected by supply chains, communications technology, and travel. The rapid growth of the number of appliances, devices, vehicles and infrastructure are linked which is foremost to the overly interconnected world.



The rise in demand for digitization services creates a network of Internet of Things devices to enable a better consumer experience but also raises the high incidence of cyberattacks.

Nowadays Cyber Security jobs have been one of the hottest jobs for students. The rapid rise in demand for jobs in cybersecurity growth is unmatched in any other technology domain.

Companies across the world have been continuously targeted for cyber-Attacks. This has given massive opportunities for those professionals who are willing to enter the security domain.

cyber-Security today serves as a major source of employment and a lucrative career option. To acquire basic cyber-security skills are followed by choosing a specific domain based on personal interest and market demand.

For a successful career, students need to get in-depth training, develop skills, and acquire specific certifications in security.

India faced almost 7 lakh cyber-attacks in August 2020 report by (MeITY). As per the report India was ranked third and one of the biggest victims of cyber-attacks in recent years, makes it even more exigent.

The world's second largest internet-connected country needs to brace itself by training a sufficient pool of cyber warriors to deflect and deal with the ever-rising cyber security threats posed to its IT-driven product and service infrastructure and systems.

Flurry of courses

In recent years Government and private players both have introduced a flurry of specialised and standalone courses on cyber security. From part time to distance learning to online mode with varied provisions for certification, diploma and degree programmes, these courses have found much popularity among students as well as career professionals.

The government is actively promoting the learning of cyber security related courses. According to a popular education sector tracking website, 204 colleges offered under graduate and postgraduate levels programmes in cyber security, including both government and private, in the Country.

Entail of cyber security professionals

The Cyber Security professionals are focused on delivering technologies that help move business operations forward while preserving sensitive information. Despite the recent increase in popularity of cyber security as a course in our universities, colleges and institutes, are not much enough. The demand of cyber security experts in India has even less than a paltry 10,000 professionals. As per the second largest economy of world India and sustained by the second largest population of the world with amplified digital footprints, such a diminutive number is grossly Scanty.

Therefore cybersecurity as a specialised discipline becomes an integral component of any IT syllabus and must be taught within our university systems as well.as well as outside. To strengthen the foundations of our human resources we need to improve the quality of our STEM graduates.

Issues regarding the technology advancement

There are so many factors that affect digital security but Innovations and trends in technology have a direct impact on digital security. Recent advancement of digitization and the Internet over things has spurred a significant increase in cybersecurity solutions. We are moving forward and creating a digital & smart world that gives no place for vulnerable cybersecurity and mediocrity.

Eligibility required

Apart from a relevant degree in technology, students need to have a basic knowledge about advanced cybersecurity concepts, extensive cybersecurity work experience, industry certifications, knowledge of regulatory policies is usually required to make a career in cybersecurity. The tremendous rise in cyberattacks is increasing the opportunities for people with humanities background to make a career in cybersecurity.

Role

In this field there is an ocean of opportunities for candidates who are Interested in pursuing or enrolling for a Cyber Security Courses. One can choose The Security Manager, Security Auditor , Security Specialist, Incident Responder, Security Analyst, Security Administrator and Forensic Expert.

All roles require a wide range of responsibilities depending upon the industry you choose, whether it is banks, retailers or government bodies. But one thing common in all roles is to protect the data from being sabotaged.

The growing popularity of cloud-based applications and widespread use of the Internet Cyber Security has great potential. If you're ready to explore this career path, then Choose it as a career choice.