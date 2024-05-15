DOST web options to begin on May 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday announced a slight change in the schedule of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST).

According to TSCHE officials, the web options will now begin on May 20 instead of May 15. Students can select their web options until May 30. The updated schedule is available on the DOST website for students and parents to refer to. This adjustment aims to enhance convenience for both students and college management.

Approximately 40 helpline centres have been established to assist students in registering on DOST, rectifying any mismatches with Aadhaar details, and correcting any wrongly uploaded certificates. Students who confirm their seats (in any phase) through online self-reporting must personally visit the allotted college from June 29 to July 5 to submit the required certificates and pay the fee. Only after this process is completed will their seat be confirmed.

Classes are scheduled to commence on July 8, with admissions open for various degree courses such as BA, B Com, B Sc, BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, and D Pharmacy, among others, offered by colleges affiliated with Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU, and TSBTET. Students seeking further details can visit the website [https://dost.cgg.gov.in] or contact 7901002200, said a senior officer, TSCHE.