DSC 2024 hall-tickets to be uploaded from July 11

Hyderabad: The School Education department of Telangana, Hyderabad, informed on Monday that hall tickets for the DSC 2024 teacher recruitment exam will be uploaded online on July 11.
According to Education department officials, candidates can download hall tickets for the DSC-2024 online Computer Based Test (CBT) exam from the Telangana School Education Department website, www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in, starting July 11.
The DSC-2024 online exam is scheduled from July 18 to August 5. The recent teacher recruitment was announced for the posts of school assistants, language pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), physical education teachers, and special education teachers in the primary level and special education teachers (school assistants) in the upper primary/ secondary level in government and local body schools across the State, said a senior officer.