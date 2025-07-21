Fee Deposit and Verification for JEECUP Phase-III Allotments Begins July 22

Lucknow: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced important dates for the allotment of seats in the third phase of counseling for the 2025 academic session. According to Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Singh, who said on Monday, the process of institute and course selection concluded on June 27, and the allotment results have now been published.

All seats assigned in Phase III will be automatically frozen. Candidates must pay the Seat Acceptance Fee of Rs 3250 online through their login accounts from July 22 to July 24, 2025. Post fee submission, candidates must attend record verification at designated support centers across Uttar Pradesh between July 22 and July 25, no later than 6:00 PM.

Singh further clarified that students admitted under Phase I, II, or III who wish to withdraw from their seats may do so on July 26, 2025, using the online facility available on the portal.

The council has urged all eligible candidates to complete the required steps within the stipulated timeframe to secure their admissions and avoid cancellation. Official details, counseling guidelines, and further instructions are available exclusively on the JEECUP website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates are advised to refer only to authentic sources for updates.

This phase marks a critical juncture for thousands of students entering technical and professional education streams in the state, as JEECUP continues to streamline its digital counseling process for efficient and transparent admissions.